.Acid Zest

Baldacci Family Vineyards is one of an abundance of superb wineries boasted by Napa Valley. Family owned and located in the renowned Stags Leap District AVA, it is only a couple of hours’ drive from Santa Cruz—and perfect for a weekend getaway.

The estate-grown 2022 Carneros Chardonnay ($50) is phenomenal. Aromas of lemons, bananas and apricots, combined with rich and appealing flavors of orange zest, biscuits, brioche and butter, make this a truly superb wine. With its mouthwatering acidity, gorgeous fruit flavors and appealing golden straw color, it’s a delightful match for any meal.

Baldacci Vineyards has just launched a new Estate Tasting ($85 per person). Each wine, starting with a splash of sparkling brut, is paired with seasonal small bites—a good time to relax and enjoy the vineyard views.

Baldacci Family Vineyards, 6236 Silverado Trail, Napa, 707-944-9261. baldaccivineyards.com

Grazing Day

Gourmet Grazing on the Green is a wine, beer, spirits and food event par excellence. Enjoy live music as you bid on wonderful raffle prizes and walk around sampling restaurant fare and fine wines from local vendors. For close to three decades, the Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group has held fundraisers dedicated to improving the quality of life for local people living with cancer.

Gourmet Grazing is noon to 4pm, Saturday, Oct. 5 at Aptos Village Park. Visit sccbg.org for tickets and more info.

The Color Purple

My husband and I visited Romania in July—and tried some excellent wines. One of them was a Cabernet Sauvignon by Domaine Muntean called Zâna Purpurie, which means Purple Fairy. Romania is one of the world’s largest wine producers, and you can find many wines online from different regions of the country, including infamous Transylvania. Visit domaine-muntean.com for info.