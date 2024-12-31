.Big Fish Energy

Resolutions can wait one more day—unless they include taking a pause to reflect.

A wave of new restaurants washed over greater Surf City in 2024, most notably a swell of promising seafood-centric spots, which inspires a year-end meditation to savor them.

Here are those fish-forward debuts, in alphabetical order:

Dos Pescados landed in Aptos (21 Seascape Village) just ahead of Fourth of July, with some superlative fundamentals in place: coastal cuisine like snapper ceviche with aji amarillo and mahi mahi tacos with chipotle aioli and mango salsa from Chef Trent Lidgey of One Fish Raw Bar; an ambitious cocktail program with drinks like the Mangonada Margarita with hot honey; and a great perch in the former Palapas Cantina.

Hook & Line opened in the space formerly occupied by Soif in the thick of downtown Santa Cruz (105 Walnut Ave.) last spring, and made an immediate splash with sustainable catch including roasted halibut with braised greens and potato skordalia and oyster preps befitting a shucking station custom designed by Chef Santos Majano. The wider space, meanwhile, enjoys ample sight lines and elbow room thanks to a newly opened layout.

Oyuki Sushi (1010 Pacific Ave., Suite F) started dishing its formidable fusion of Japanese technique and Peruvian ingredients—think fresh fish with aji pepper and lime versus wasabi and soy sauce—in late winter 2024. The big flavors in a modest 24-seat spot include lomo saltado, baked mussels in spicy mayo sweet sauce, papa a la huacaina and choros a la chalaca, aka steamed mussels with corn, cilantro, onion, tomato and traditional spices.

Pete’s Fish House began meeting seafood cravings in Capitola Village (231 Esplanade #102) in August. The same team behind Margaritaville, an oyster’s throw away, led by Chef Desmond Schneider, spotlights items like Hog Island oysters, seasonal crudo and soft shell crab sandwiches with gochujang aioli on brioche.

MORE FLAVOR

The year-gone-by also added a gem in Cavalletta (9067 Soquel Dr, Aptos), the modern Italian-Californian taste destination from Trestles creator Nick Sherman, who partnered with his pal and fellow restaurant vet Shawn Ryberg on the project. The February debut focuses on goodies emerging from 1) a custom wood-fired oven proficient at roasted cauliflower and pizzas with great char, bubbles and caramelization; and 2) an Emiliomiti pasta extruder pushing out strozzapreti, rigatoni and bucatini.

KEEP IT COMING

Still more eateries earned enthusiastic receptions in 2024. Dani O Bakeshop popped at the end of August in the Capitola Mall (1855 41st Ave.), with “intentional indulgence” in the form of focaccia pizza lunch boxes, pecan sticky buns and sea salt chocolate chip cookies all devoid of refined sugars, seed oils and GMO ingredients…Nico’s New Zealand-style ice cream dropped its magnetic concept of blended soft serve and frozen fruit on downtown (111 Locust St., Santa Cruz) in November. Jack’s Bao (49 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos) started steaming and souping in early fall. Bottega del Lago launched its market-cafe action in fall too, by way of coffee service, paninis, Roman pizza, salads, gelato…And, last and most un-least, Watsonville Public House (625 Main St.) began tapping good vibes in February, featuring a working brewery, immaculate wood bar and food from My Mom’s Mole food truck.