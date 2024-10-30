.Bigfoot Discovery Museum Set to Close

One of Santa Cruz’s signature outposts, the Bigfoot Discovery Museum is set to close pending the sale of land at 5497 Highway 9 in Felton. Owner and museum curator Michael Rugg listed the property for sale Oct. 18, and expects to sell most of the exhibits and memorabilia in the near future.

“When the sale happens, that’s when I’ll close,” Rugg says. “We opened in 2004 so it’s been 20 years now.”

Built in 1949, the 3,398-square-foot lot includes two buildings and a shed. Currently, there’s a bigfoot in the shed, and Rugg lives in the other building behind the museum.

After he graduated Stanford University in 1968, Rugg worked many years in Silicon Valley before the dotcom bust prompted him to open the museum, co-founded with wife Paula Yarr.

“He saw a Bigfoot when he was 4 years old,” she says.

Over the years, the museum and its exhibits became a favorite destination for fans of Sasquatch, pop culture and sci-fi enthusiasts alike. Among its many curiosities are news stories, figurines, plaster casts and, of course, the famed Patterson film of a fast-moving Bigfoot lurching through the forest. “I have a jacket that was worn by the crew that worked on the movie Harry and the Hendersons,” Rugg adds.

Where will all the unusual memorabilia ultimately find a home? Rugg anticipates that Cliff Barackman of the North American Bigfoot Center will be interested in purchasing it. “He was on a television show called Finding Bigfoot and has a museum in Oregon,” Rugg says. The TV series Finding Bigfoot aired on Animal Planet for eight seasons from 2011 to 2018. “So I’m hoping he will come down and purchase the Bigfoot memorabilia.”

Rugg’s decision to sell the museum didn’t come without a fight. Friends raised money through a GoFundMe campaign to keep it open during the Covid-19 pandemic, but health issues and the continued mortgage expenses ultimately convinced Rugg the time is now. “I have COPD, and I have to be on oxygen all the time,” Rugg explains.

Whoever becomes the new owners will not operate the museum on the property, as it was grandfathered in after the land was rezoned to residential use. Rugg says, “Anyone who buys the property now is going to be limited to residential ownership.”

Rugg acknowledges that after 20 years, he is not looking forward to closing the doors on his collection of Bigfoot lore. “It’s a real bummer,” he says. “It’s going to be a shock to suddenly have to go somewhere else.” However, he did concede there is a possibility of continuing to do “something online.”

“He went from being open six days a week to four days a week, and it’s just time,” Yarr says. “He was working over the hill, and after 20 years he’s legally blind and he’s on oxygen. I miss him and we would like to spend our remaining years together.”

Bigfoot Discovery Museum remains open Friday–Monday, 1–5pm. The museum will be closed Nov. 7-9 so the owners can attend a wedding in Big Sur. For more information, call 831-335-4478.