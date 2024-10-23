.Raising the Dead

Halloween originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, the end of the harvest season. The Gaels believed that on Oct. 31 the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead becomes blurry.

At 7pm on Saturday, Oct. 26, Bonny June and her band Bonfire will cross that boundary to musically bring the dead to life at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center, along with the undead and the not-quite-yet dead. I ask Bonny June to explain her Halloween romp and she says: “It’s Americana meets vaudeville. It’s a music concert with theater.”

The four principal characters are Countess June (Bonny June) and her husband of one thousand years, Count Kraftula (Ken Kraft), along with Batman Owens (Craig Owens) and their naughty assistant, Devil Maycare (Cheryl Henson). June plays ukulele, Kraft is on guitar and Owens plays bass, but their musical signature is their harmony singing. Two years ago, singer Henson joined the troupe and became Devil in the Blue Dress, also the name of one of the cover songs performed in the show.

June says, “90 percent of what we do is original music. I like to write songs that have hooks where the audience can sing along.” These will include songs about sea monsters, zombies, werewolves, demons, pirates, vampires, Edgar Allen Poe, and a new song this year called “Juju Doll.” She says, “I’m inspired by mythology and lore.”

When people come to Kuumbwa, it’s going to be dark with candles lit everywhere, Halloween decor. At the break there will be a costume contest judged by the judge-iest judge of all, Karen, played by Judy Appleby (from the locally created hit Karen with a K). June says, “You can dress up as anything you want, real or imaginary. Or just come in your sweats.”

The show will start with an animated film by Xavier Ortega, about June’s song “Alligator,” which is on the Monsters and Mystics album.

With his deep voice, Ken Kraft plays the alligator. June says, “It’s about a little frog who’s a heroine because there’s this serial killer in the swamp, the Alligator. He kills all the swamp folk and then he’s vanquished by this little frog. It’s done in an old jazz style, with scatting and horns.”

Bonny June says the show is about having as much fun as legally possible.

“I want the audience feeling uplifted and fulfilled, and to leave saying, ‘That was the most fun I’ve had in a long time.’”

Bonny June & Bonfire Halloween Show takes place Oct 26 at Kuumbwa Jazz Center. Doors open at 6:15pm and the show runs 7–10pm with a costume contest during the break. Tickets: $32/Gold Circle $42. Visit FiddlingCricket.com or KuumbwaJazz.org, or call 408-499-9441.