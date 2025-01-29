.Fresh Brew

Rhea Budiao’s personal goal for her entire life starting from childhood in the Philippines was to one day own a small business just like her grandma, by whom she was so inspired. Rhea immigrated here with family at age ten and was raised in San Jose before getting a degree in hospitality management. After she and her husband, Justin, who has a similar industry background, helped open several hotels in the Bay Area, they felt it was time to take the ownership plunge.

They saw a business for sale online, visited and fell in love with the Scotts Valley location right off Highway 17, then seized the opportunity to actualize their ambitions. A good play on words with even better specialty coffee plus grab-and-go food, Brewed Awakening also offers on-site beverage sipping. The open and modern ambiance offers elegant “no clutter” décor. The mocha and white mocha are two of the handcrafted coffee favorites, and the complex and aromatic chai is a stand-out on the tea side.

Rhea defines the food as elevated coffeehouse fare with plans to soon offer an expanded menu including paninis. Current favorites are customizable breakfast sandwiches with myriad protein and cheese combinations on a bagel, croissant or English muffin, as well as salads and fruit/yogurt parfaits.

How do you incorporate your upbringing and heritage?

RHEA BUDIAO: In Filipino culture, we place a big emphasis on hospitality, warmth and kindness, and our goal is to bring those qualities to Brewed Awakening. Being family-oriented is something we take great pride in too; we have a patio area that is perfect for just hanging out and relaxing. I actually had my own birthday party on that patio in October. It’s a great place for families to connect, both with each other and also with other families as well.

What sets your coffee apart?

RH: First of all, our coffee beans are locally sourced from Coffeol, a roasting company based in Watsonville that is known for having the freshest beans. They focus on quality over quantity, and have a very client-focused business model. They cater to different preferences like specific flavor notes and regions of sourcing. Our beans are roasted day of, then ground in-house to order. Our coffee is the freshest you’ll find.

6006 La Madrona Drive, Suite A, Scotts Valley, 831-226-2635.