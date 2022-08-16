.Burrell School Vineyards’ Honor Roll Worthy 2020 Chardonnay

Burrell School Vineyards is named after an old schoolhouse on the property that dates to 1854, when Lyman J. Burrell settled on the land that is now home to Burrell School Vineyards & Winery. David and Anne Moulton started living there when they began the development of their vineyards in 1973. Dave Moulton is still the winemaker and runs the property. Burrell School is well worth visiting, not only for its fine wines but also for the beautiful vistas, which look out over acres of vines.

Moulton has given many of his wines a school-theme name, such as Valedictorian, Honor Roll, Extra Credit—and Teacher’s Pet for the 2020 Chardonnay ($39), a prime example of excellent wine made from Moulton’s estate vineyards.

“This dry, medium-bodied wine has moderate acidity,” says Moulton. “The flavors range from apple and lemon to pineapple with notes of vanilla.” It’s simply an exquisite Chardonnay.

Burrell School Vineyards & Winery, 24060 Summit Road, Los Gatos. 408-353-6290; burrellschool.com.

Balanced Bubbly

A good Prosecco for under $15 is made by Bread & Butter Wines. This balanced bubbly is produced in a small town in Italy and comes with lively notes of ripe apple, pear and white peach.

Bread & Butter tasting room, 3105 Silverado Trail, Napa. 833-332-7323; breadandbutterwines.com.

Cantine Winepub

My husband and I met up with friends recently at Cantine for a little celebration, so we indulged in a bottle of incredible Lester Estate Syrah. Cantine is a cozy wine bar that carries many local wines, including a delicious Viognier by Bottle Jack. As well as wine on tap, Cantine also has beer on tap, including Corralitos Brewing and Seabright Brewery. Try their mouthwatering tapas—all delicious.

Cantine Winepub, Aptos Village, 8050 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 831-612-6191; cantinewinepub.com.