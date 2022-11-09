.California Propositions—So Far

Proposition 1: Abortion

With early returns beginning to come in, Californians appear to be giving broad support to Proposition 1, which would place into the state Constitution a woman’s right to have an abortion.

As of 8:30, more than 71% of voters have said yes to the proposition, according to the California Secretary of State.

Proposition 26 and Proposition 27: Sports Betting at Indian Casinos

Voters are handing resounding defeats to laws allowing Native American tribes to offer in-person sports betting at their casinos under Proposition 26 and online sports betting under Proposition 27.

According to the Secretary of State, a whopping 72.9% of voters have rejected Prop 26, while 85.7% have said no to Prop 27.

Proposition 28: Money for Arts Education

Voters also appear to support a law requiring the state to set aside 1% of its education budget for arts education–roughly $1 billion–with 62.1% of voters saying yes.

Proposition 29: Dialysis Clinics

For the third time, voters seem to be rejecting Proposition 29, which would require dialysis clinics to have a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant during treatment hours. More than 70% of voters have so far rejected the law.

Proposition 30: Tax the Wealthy

This proposition would raise taxes by 1.75% on Californians making $2 million or more to help low-income people purchase zero-emissions vehicles, create charging stations, and fund wildfire prevention programs. This one is closer, with 55.2% voting no.

Proposition 31: Ban on Flavored Tobacco

Retailers selling candy-flavored tobacco and similar products could soon see their business curtailed, as 68.8% of voters have said yes.