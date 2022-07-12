.Capitola Bar and Grill Scores with Southern Twist

In addition to shrimp and grits and homemade beignets, the beachside spot’s Maine lobster roll is a hit

By Andrew Steingrube
Sheamire Lancaster serves up fish and chips at Capitola Bar and Grill. PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA

Becoming the general manager at Capitola Bar and Grill was a full-circle moment for Matt Hereford. Five years ago, he was a line cook for Sotola, housed in the same space. Before returning to where it all began, he worked for several local spots, including a stint as executive chef for the nonprofit Grey Bears.


Hereford defines Capitola Bar and Grill as “elevated seafood with a Southern twist,” punctuated by expansive ocean views. The best-selling lobster roll is loaded with succulent Maine lobster claw meat in spicy clarified garlic butter. The 40-ounce bone-in tomahawk ribeye—sliced and seasoned tableside—is a meat lover’s dream.


The recently rolled-out breakfast menu has a growing fanbase, propelled by standouts like shrimp and grits and country-fried steak. Meanwhile, the homemade beignets with chocolate or caramel sauce are unforgettable. Open every day from 9am-9pm (10pm Friday-Sunday).


Hereford spoke with GT about the restaurant’s live music and his experience cooking for senior citizens.

Why is it important for you to present live music?

secure document shredding

MATT HEREFORD: We have a full band Friday through Sunday from 5:30-9:30pm, which is earlier than most [places]. It’s nice to offer our full menu with the music, and locals love to come in and eat, drink and dance. The locals keep us going; they’re the backbone of our customer base and set the vibe for people visiting. The music varies from classic rock to blues, soul, funk and a little bit of everything. People really respond well to the music, and everyone is getting comfortable with going out and having fun again. 

What was it like cooking for senior citizens?

I have volunteered at senior centers. I think it’s something everyone should do, especially younger people. It’s the circle of life. I feel like seniors are often forgotten, and it was fun being able to kind of blow their minds by serving them restaurant-quality cuisine. At Grey Bears, I did holiday dinners during the pandemic, all to-go, drive-up style, a thousand meals a week. It was rewarding and humbling; everyone’s graciousness was amazing, and it gave me the confidence to go back into restaurants.  

Capitola Bar and Grill,231 Esplanade, Capitola, 831-854-2888; capitolabarandgrill.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleShadowbrook is Destination Dining—Even for Lunch
Next ArticleWhy Justin Vineyards’ Rosé is Irresistible
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Behind the Push for a Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

What the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary’s 30th Anniversary Really Means

New Public Defender Office Seeks to Shake Up County Justice System