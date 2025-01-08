.Market Value

Born and raised in Lebanon where she immigrated to the U.S. from in 2010, Ramona Ismail fell for Mexican food flavors right away when they initially graced her palate. She and her husband, Frank, bought neighborhood favorite Grady’s Market 10 years ago, aspiring to one day offer high-quality affordable cuisine from the on-site kitchen. Almost a decade later, they found the right chef/partner in Marco, an award-winning executive chef specializing in authentic Mexican cuisine.

Offering on-site dining, take-out and catering, Casa Birria opened in November 2024 and is gaining a culinary foothold in the community. The namesake birria headlines, the slow-cooked tender shredded beef is available in tacos, tortas, quesadillas and even pizza and ramen. Other favorites are burgers and burritos, as well as street tacos with 12 different protein options. There are also breakfast burritos, chimichangas and asada fries, as well as a slightly spicy secret sauce. Daily specials like pozole, chili rellenos and camarones a la diabla are also available, and so is a scratch-made, match-made-in-heaven churro cheesecake for dessert.

What inspired your immigration?

RAMONA ISMAIL: I was born in Lebanon during the civil war, and I remember vividly not being able to go to school and not living the life that a child should. I didn’t want my own children to grow up like that, I wanted them to be in a safe place, live their age and have the childhood experience that I didn’t. Living here, I share my culture with my kids and it feels so good knowing we are here and that we are secure.

Where does your passion for Mexican cuisine come from?

RI: I think the cuisine is similar to Mediterranean food, and the flavors and spices they use are similar to what I ate as a child. Even though I didn’t grow up eating Mexican food, I love that it reminds me of home. And at the end of the day, I really just love authentic food from any culture, and that is what we serve here at Casa Birria.509 Bay Ave., Capitola, 831-475-2688; casabirriaca.com