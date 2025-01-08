.Market Value

Love at first bite

By Andrew Steingrube
Super asada burrito at Casa Birria. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula
READY TO ROLL A super asada burrito in the works at Casa Birria. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Born and raised in Lebanon where she immigrated to the U.S. from in 2010, Ramona Ismail fell for Mexican food flavors right away when they initially graced her palate. She and her husband, Frank, bought neighborhood favorite Grady’s Market 10 years ago, aspiring to one day offer high-quality affordable cuisine from the on-site kitchen. Almost a decade later, they found the right chef/partner in Marco, an award-winning executive chef specializing in authentic Mexican cuisine.

Offering on-site dining, take-out and catering, Casa Birria opened in November 2024 and is gaining a culinary foothold in the community. The namesake birria headlines, the slow-cooked tender shredded beef is available in tacos, tortas, quesadillas and even pizza and ramen. Other favorites are burgers and burritos, as well as street tacos with 12 different protein options. There are also breakfast burritos, chimichangas and asada fries, as well as a slightly spicy secret sauce. Daily specials like pozole, chili rellenos and camarones a la diabla are also available, and so is a scratch-made, match-made-in-heaven churro cheesecake for dessert.

What inspired your immigration?

RAMONA ISMAIL: I was born in Lebanon during the civil war, and I remember vividly not being able to go to school and not living the life that a child should. I didn’t want my own children to grow up like that, I wanted them to be in a safe place, live their age and have the childhood experience that I didn’t. Living here, I share my culture with my kids and it feels so good knowing we are here and that we are secure.

Where does your passion for Mexican cuisine come from?

RI: I think the cuisine is similar to Mediterranean food, and the flavors and spices they use are similar to what I ate as a child. Even though I didn’t grow up eating Mexican food, I love that it reminds me of home. And at the end of the day, I really just love authentic food from any culture, and that is what we serve here at Casa Birria.509 Bay Ave., Capitola, 831-475-2688; casabirriaca.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticlePinch Me
Next ArticlePlugged In
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Editor’s Desk

Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

LETTERS

row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk