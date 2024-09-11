.Taste Sensation

Confession: I have a small phobia of big menus.

No shade on the biblical proportions of, say, the Cheesecake Factory menu, but if you’re doing a massive quantity of items it’s challenging to do them all well.

I found an exception to the rule in Chloe’s Kitchen on the Westside (2301 Mission St., Santa Cruz).

She and her team—including her uncle (chef Adam Mo) and husband (Benji Mo, namesake for the shop’s past iteration as Mo’s Dumplings)—do a prodigious amount of things.

The options include pork belly teriyaki, spicy chili chicken, inventive chicken wings, phos, noodle soups, dumpling soups, Sichuan-style fried tofu, stir-fried eggplant and string beans, salt and pepper fried shrimp, kimchi fried rice, stir-fried udon and a bunch more.

And that rundown doesn’t dabble with 1) Chloe’s self-declared specials, including her “magic” ribs, ginger and scallion lobster with fried noodles, and a Laksa Malaysian-style seafood pot with clams, fish filets, shrimp and veggies in a spicy coconut broth, or 2) the dumplings, which qualify as outright dynamite.

This is where I have to thank Good Times reader Michael Mott for the recommendation.

“I’m eating their veggie dumplings in chili oil broth and am honestly so impressed,” he emailed. “Chinese food seems to stick to a boring usual in most California restaurants in my experience. As someone who loves to cook, I found their menu unique, interesting and affordable. Captivating, even.”

Agreed, Mr. Mott.

I tried four different dumplings—pan-fried pork, vegetarian Thai chili dumplings, scallion-ginger shrimp and chicken kung pao—and I’d happily order each again.

Chloe is a native of Guangzhou, China, also known as Canton, one of the most inspiring food cities on the planet.

While she misses the culinary scene back home, she’s clearly psyched to give Santa Cruz a unique diaspora of Asian dishes.

“It’s our favorite things to eat,” she says. “Done with our own style.”

Mott closed his email with a bold statement, but one that I’m inclined to agree with after Chloe’s A+ dumplings.

“I would say this is the best Chinese-fusion restaurant in Santa Cruz,” he writes.

I’d love to hear your thoughts on that front.

Please email ed****@we*****.com to weigh in.

Chloe’s Kitchen is closed Mondays, and open 11:30am-3:30pm and 4:30-9pm Tuesday-Thursday, and until 9:30pm Friday-Sunday. mosdumpling.com

MORE THAN FAIR

The one and only Santa Cruz County Fair (2601 East Lake Ave., Watsonville) roars on Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 11-15, santacruzcountyfair.com

Capitola Pier (1400 Wharf Road, Capitola) has re-opened (!!)

Common Roots Farm’s Family Fun Day (301 Golf Club Drive, Santa Cruz) happens 1-4pm Sept. 14, and stars the Banana Slug String Band, commonrootsfarm.org

A rare public opportunity to visit legendary Esalen Institute’s natural hot springs—and bask in their incredible organic meal program—happens with the Esalen Artist Market ($50) on Sept. 15, esalen.org

Humble Sea has live music happening at its wharf beer garden Saturdays (45 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz), a back beer garden flowing at its Swift Street location with its own bar (820 Swift St., Santa Cruz) and a new Sauced in Sandals hot sauce collab with Hella Hot Hot Sauce, humblesea.com

Let’s have Meryl Streep take us out: “The produce manager is more important to my children’s health than the pediatrician.”