.County Fair Board Members Fired

The two Santa Cruz County Fair Board members who voted against firing former CEO Dave Kegebein during an Oct. 4 meeting were terminated from their positions Friday in abrupt phone calls from the governor’s office.

Because county fairgrounds are owned by the state, Fair Board members are appointed by the governor. A representative from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office did not return a call for comment before press time Tuesday.

Loretta Estrada, who has held the seat for 34 years, and Jody Belgard, who has done so for 16 years, received calls late in the afternoon from a woman who gave them the news before hanging up without further comment.

“She said, ‘The governor has decided to go in a different direction,’ and hung up,” Estrada says. “She didn’t even say thank you for 34 years of service.”

Still, Estrada says she wasn’t surprised by the call after she and Belgard voted not to fire Kegebein after an audit showing, among other things, he used a state-issued credit card to purchase fuel for his truck, which he used for his work at the fair. It was not the purchases themselves that were at issue, but the fact that he did not submit receipts to the state.

Estrada says she was planning on resigning at the meeting on Oct. 25. Her concern now is for the future of the facility.

“My direction was always to improve the fairgrounds, and make it beautiful,” she says.

Belgard says she has been waiting for the call, explaining that the ‘no’ votes were in defiance of the California Department of Food and Agriculture officials who attended the meeting.

Belgard pointed out that Kegebein worked without a paycheck for two years as the fairgrounds rebounded from near bankruptcy to financial stability—it boasted revenues of $4 million last year, and a $1.75 million reserve, by Kegebein’s estimation. He was the facility’s CEO for a decade before his firing, which has been questioned by a number of people in South County, including 4th District County Supervisor Greg Caput.

In a press release Friday, the governor’s office said that Watsonville Parks and Community Services Director Nick Calubaquib and California School Boards Association Public Affairs and Community Engagement Representative Rachel Wells have been appointed to fill the positions.

Don Dietrich, who took over as CEO in the wake of Kegebein’s dismissal, says he was surprised by the state’s actions, and said he did not know why it happened.

He says that the past two years have been “tumultuous.”

“My focus right now is getting the fairgrounds on track and moving forward, because it is a huge resource for the community,” he says. “And we’re going to keep providing a resource for what the community needs.”

The Fair Board was set to discuss recruiting a new CEO at the Oct. 25 meeting