.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

How many times have you passed by the monument on the way to the Santa Cruz Wharf without realizing what it was? I sure have, too many times.

It’s our version of the Statue of Liberty and it’s so important to who we are as Santa Cruzans. You’ll realize that when you read Josué Monroy’s cover story about what our community does to welcome and not shun immigrants, particularly refugees who have risked their lives in other countries to help us.

There are horror stories across the country of foreigners who worked to help Americans in dangerous political situations, in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Vietnam and the Middle East, who get here and are treated badly. Even now there are popular political movements condemning them as outsiders, thieves, rapists and drug dealers. You’ve heard the speeches.

But Santa Cruz County proudly helps and pays tribute to those who struggle to get here with its Welcoming Network, an organization of volunteers who should be celebrated for their work helping those who need it most.

“I wish no one can know what war is, because it’s the most horrible thing ever,” says one of the refugees in Monroy’s story. “And when your house is destroyed by someone, you don’t have any choice, and you need to leave […]. I’m very grateful that I can be in this country right now.”

We should all be grateful to the locals who have pitched in to make her and others feel welcome. Read his story to see how you can join and help.

On other fronts, the news isn’t good for homeless people who have set up camps here, as the Supreme Court and local officials have made it tougher for them to seek sanctuary. There are two sides to Todd Guild’s story about the sweeps on the Pogonip. Is it a threat to their rights, or is the government trying to help them?

In our good news file, we show you a new place to get sourdough bagels; a theatrical horror show to get you pumped for Halloween; a surprising doom metal band; and an angelic hardcore punk band…talk about variety.

Finally, we have to celebrate some statewide awards to Good Times and its staff. Reporter Todd Guild won two first place awards from the California News Publishers Association, for public service journalism and coverage of youth and education for his investigative work. The whole staff won an award for general excellence and for public service with its Santa Cruz Gives charity issue.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava, Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

WHERE’S WALDO? Can you spot the camouflaged Monarch in this photo from Prunedale? Photograph by Jesus Ibarra

GOOD IDEA

For the fifth consecutive year, Cowell Beach has been excluded from Heal the Bay’s notorious “Beach Bummer” list, highlighted in its 2023-2024 Annual Beach Report Card.

A major breakthrough for what was one of the dirtiest beaches came in 2017 when the source of the pollution—primarily birds roosting on and near the Wharf—was identified. The city installed bird screening under the Wharf; deployed sliding gates at Neary Lagoon to control the flow of bacteria-laden water from a storm drain outlet; and installed a steel plate to divert high-bacteria water to the wastewater treatment facility.

Visit savethewaves.org/cowells to learn more.

GOOD WORK

The FireSafe Council of Santa Cruz County has 25 trained volunteer home assessors to give free, confidential consultations for home hardening and defensible space information and have broadened their reach south to meet the greater needs and range of Santa Cruz County from Boulder Creek/Summit areas down through Aptos and Corralitos. The purpose of the FireSafe Council of Santa Cruz County is to educate and mobilize the people of Santa Cruz County to protect their lives, homes, community, and environment from wildfire.

Interested? Sign up at firesafesantacruz.org/HIZ to have your home evaluated.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“We don’t have to let extremists define us.”

—Kamala Harris—