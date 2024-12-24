.Elevated Mocktails

Choosing not to imbibe at a holiday gathering can feel a bit like turning down cake at your best friend’s birthday party.

Whether you’re skipping alcohol for health reasons, staying sober for the drive home or simply wanting to keep it light, there are plenty of reasons to go alcohol-free. And here’s the good news: it doesn’t have to be all or nothing.

If, like me, you love a good glass of pinot but don’t want to overindulge in the holiday season, there are better alternatives than to be stuck clutching a V8 or Diet Coke in a can.

Why not put mocktails in a class all their own? It’s easy to make them as much of a treat as the best seasonal cocktail, muddle and all.

That’s why I’m here to celebrate the art of the mocktail—to create something so delicious that you’ll never feel like you’re missing out. And with a few sensational local ingredients to guide you, it’s easy to make it your own.

A great mocktail should channel the vibe of its cocktail muse, matching it in flavor, presentation and garnish. Instead of cranberry, orange juice and seltzer with a squeeze of lime for effort, a real mocktail needs complexity, aromatics and adult taste appeal. It needs to be served in a proper glass and garnished appropriately.

With the right ingredients and a little know-how, you can whip up non-alcoholic drinks that are as much of a conversation starter as the finest craft cocktail. And no, it doesn’t have to be complicated. Let me share a few simple recipes that pack a punch—minus the next-day regrets.

Strawberry Lemon Shrub

This is a longtime favorite courtesy of the Homeless Garden Project’s Strawberry Meyer Lemon Shrub. A shrub (or drinking vinegar) is a concentrated syrup that combines fruit, sugar and vinegar. This version is made from strawberries grown at the garden and harvested by the trainees.

To make it, simply fill a wine glass with one cup of cold water and add 2 tablespoons of shrub. Stir to combine, and enjoy.

Cranberry Pear Sparkle

I love combining sparkling water with an intensely fruit-flavored balsamic vinegar. A visit to Olive Oil Story in Aptos led to a helpful conversation with Julia Jafarian, who recommends Cranberry Pear balsamic as a flavorful way to level up your mocktail.

Here’s how to make it:

Add a few cubes of ice to a highball glass.

Fill with ¾ cup sparkling water.

Add a tablespoon of Cranberry Pear balsamic.

Splash in some cranberry juice for extra color.

It’s tangy, refreshing and as festive as any cocktail on the menu.

Hibiscus Pom Fizz

Looking for something bold and colorful? This tea-based mocktail looks and tastes like a less sugary version of your favorite sangria. Pick one box each of your favorite hibiscus and ginger teas. I use looseleaf, but pre-bagged works just as well. Here’s the recipe:

Bring 1 cup of water to a boil and pour over 2 teabags, one hibiscus and one ginger.

Let the water cool to room temperature and remove the tea bags.

Stir in a tablespoon of pomegranate or elderflower syrup (found at many grocery stores).

Pour over ice, add a splash of sparkling water, and top with an orange slice.

The result? A drink that’s as complex and satisfying as anything you’d find at the cocktail lounge.

The Takeaway

NA drinks don’t have to be whatever the children are drinking. With just a few key ingredients and a dash of creativity, they can become the star of your holiday gatherings—giving you all the cheer without any of the regrets. So raise a glass to festive drinks that everyone can enjoy.