.Opinion: Tracking a Revived Restaurant and Bar Scene

Re: Empty Home Tax

The vacancy numbers of 9.5% stated by the Empty Home Tax are greatly exaggerated. There is no way one in 10 homes in the city is vacant. Local, more reliable data indicates maybe 1.2-2% vacancy at most. The EHT does not tax vacation homes or parcels of land. It won’t improve the housing situation one bit, but will likely cost the city taxpayers money every year. Ridiculous!

— Steve

Re: Measure F

The City has its head in the sand. Resident taxpayers sent a message and the city manager rather spectacularly misses it, and is nearly Orwellian in the process. (The defeat is really a win?) How sad for all of us.

— Jane Becker