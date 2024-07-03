.Course Classics at The Grille

Jamie Loustalot, co-owner of The Grille at DeLaveaga, grew up locally and started her industry career as a teenager making cotton candy at Marini’s. From there, she worked at several other local spots in a back-of-house capacity before taking a professional left turn, getting a college degree in advertising and working in San Francisco. Then she married Tim, her high school sweetheart and a golf professional, and followed him around the country on tour. They settled back in Santa Cruz when Tim’s father, who started DeLaveaga Golf Course, retired and offered them ownership. They eventually became concessionaires of the on-site restaurant in 2016, which they renovated and renamed The Grille.

Jamie defines the place as a true hub, a meeting and gathering spot that is not just for golfers, describing the ambiance and décor as old-school San Francisco meets industrial. The menu concept is new California cuisine with breakfast favorites like eggs benedict, sand dabs and eggs with Southern-style potatoes, and pancakes, waffles and French toast with new chef Adam David’s twists. Salad options are highlighted by a popular Caesar salad and one that combines Point Reyes blue cheese, apples, endive and pear cider vinaigrette. They also have a 19th-hole-worthy full bar.

What differentiates The Grille?

JAMIE LOUSTALOT: We are at the very core a family-owned business; community means everything to us. With that, we get the extreme privilege of hosting and executing the vision for many people’s special events, such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, reunions and tournament events. The spectacular views combined with our upscale cuisine, attention to detail, and the personal care we put into these events creates an undeniably special venue. We really value the customer and they feel heard, and that’s important to both them and us.

Tell me about your on-site organic garden.

We grow a multitude of herbs as well as seasonal vegetables, and this marries into our sourcing from other local farms to help us elevate our cuisine. The customers really take notice and appreciate the taste and freshness in the food.

Open Wed.–Sun., 8am–3pm; 401 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz, 831-423-1600; delaveagagolf.com/dining