The word freak has many different connotations. It means one could be “spicy” (as the kids say), spooky, weird, abnormal, or an obsessive. But in the “Keep Santa Cruz Weird” mentality, being a freak is a positive thing. It captures the “weird” and “abnormal” aspect with a positive spin because why be a boring old normy when being a freak is so much more fun?

That’s the idea behind FreakFest, the third annual concert–happening on Saturday, September 26 starting at 6pm. It’s conjured up by the guys in one of the local music scene’s most freaky bands, Red 40, and this year is co-sponsored by Event Santa Cruz.

“There’s plenty of freaks in this town but not enough events to bring them together,” explains Red 40 guitar player Christian Stewart.

Along with the headliners, this year’s fest features an eclectic mix of local bands–Empire Grade, Guthook, Rio and the Soup, and Rosewood–along with Long Beach’s own prog rock progenitors, Gingsu.

“Every band lives here except for Gingsu but Gingsu is sick as fuck,” says Taylor Posey, singer for Red 40. “And they play blindfolded.”

Posey says having a guest band from out-of-town continues a pattern started last year when they invited San Diego’s Kook to play the fest.

“We want to showcase local, live music as well as put people onto these amazing bands they probably won’t get to see live outside of this event,” Posey says.

This year also features one band who has three years of FreakFest badges under their belt, Rio and the Soup.

“It’s been fun every year and it’s always a good turnout because of the timing of when it is,” says Rio and the Soup’s singer and lead guitar player, Rio Duran.

Timing is key.

Every year FreakFest has happened at the beginning of the UC Santa Cruz school year as a way for new students to dive right into the local music scene while meeting new friends. The idea came to Red 40 because Steward, drummer Will Davies and bassist Sam Kaplan all met and started the band as students themselves.

“I know when I first got here I wanted to find out about the local music scene–like–yesterday,” explains Stewart. “I’ve advertised a lot to incoming students so they can meet people, form a community and be a part of this community.”

When it comes to events like this, organizers usually like to say it’s going to be “bigger than ever” often as an advertising ploy. However, FreakFest means it because this year it will be held at the brand new–and spacious–22,500 sqft. Hwy 17 Studios off Almar Ave. on the Westside. The space has been used for a couple of other Event Santa Cruz shows in the past–like the Legends Live and Local show featuring David J (Bauhaus) and Lol Tolhurst (The Cure)–along with the recent All-Star Fest food festival presented by Collective Santa Cruz and Double Meat Please.

While the actual FreakFest costs $20 for the bands, there will be a vendor row, free and open to the public in the Hwy 17 Studios parking lot before–and during–the show. It will feature local artisans and craft makers along with food by Evil Wings food truck and Don Chamoy Ice Cream.

But lest anyone forgets, as Davies says, “It’s about the freaks.” That’s why audience members are encouraged to participate by dressing up outlandishly. Want to be a clown? Then slap on that greasepaint. Feeling more cyberpunk? Then assimilate to the Borg, baby. In lieu of having a sideshow, FreakFest wants the audience to be the freaks they are.

However, that’s not to say there won’t be some crazy stunts or funny performances. Afterall, Evil Wings will be there and how can anyone resist their spicy wing-eating challenge? Plus with bands like Red 40 and Rio and the Soup, there’s no telling what will happen.

“Funny performance stuff comes from my love of the absurd,” admits Duran. “You can do so much weird shit, just scheme up ideas and go through with it.”

For Kaplan, this year will be bittersweet. While he still plans on recording with the band, it will be his last live performance for some time as he prepares to move to San Diego to start his career in bio research. So it only seems appropriate to end on this on his pearl of wisdom:

“If you’re reading this and you’re curious or if you’re reading this and you’re not curious because you already know you’re a freak. If you’re reading this and you have heard of Red 40, or if you haven’t. If you’re reading this and you want to have a good time or if you’re reading this and you want to have a freaky time, pull up to the FreakFest.”

INFO: FREAKFEST, Saturday Sept. 26th, 6pm (vendor row opens at 5pm), HWY 17 Studios, 831 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz. $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freakfest-2026-tickets-1998344078934?aff=ebdssbdestsearch