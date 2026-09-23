News Brief

The Week of September 23, 2026

By GT Staff

Another Moss Landing Fire

Monterey County officials said at noon Friday that the latest fire at the Vistra battery energy storage facility in Moss Landing was no longer an active threat to the surrounding community. Good Times

Highway 9 Delays Continue Across San Lorenzo Valley

Drivers should expect daytime and overnight one-way traffic control at several Highway 9 locations Monday through Friday, including the bridge-replacement areas north of Boulder Creek and work near Graham Hill and Felton Empire roads. Caltrans

El Niño Winter Could Bring Heavy Rain and Flooding

Meteorologists are predicting a wet El Niño winter this year, with above-normal ocean temperatures potentially bringing heavy rain and flooding. Pajaronian

Man Arrested in ATM Skimming Case

A 22-year-old man is facing fraud and identity theft charges in a skimming investigation that spans the state. Criminals place skimming devices on ATMs and other card readers to steal customers’ financial information. Pajaronian

Capitola Council Candidate Draws Scrutiny Over LGBTQ+ Comments

Capitola City Council candidate TJ Welch is facing questions about past statements alleging that children are vulnerable to indoctrination by pro-LGBTQ+ educators and governments. Santacruzlocal

Santa Cruz Police Chief to Retire

Santa Cruz Police Chief Bernie Escalante will retire Oct. 30 after 30 years with the department and nearly five years as chief. Lookout

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