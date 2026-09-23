Bucolic Haven

Rosscienda Vineyard is in Aptos

By Josie Cowden
Rosscienda vineyard in Aptos at sunset, with golden vines, wooded hills and a glowing orange sky.
DOG LOVERS’ DELIGHT Rosscienda’s owners love their dogs so much, they name their wines for them. PHOTO Rosscienda Vineyard

A bucolic haven lies just off Freedom Boulevard in Aptos with views over vines and forest – Rosscienda Vineyard.

This is where owners Doug and Jenny Ross settled after retirement. And after building their Spanish-style dream home, they delved into the wine business.

Next came a Winery Barn for equipment, fermenting grapes and barrel storage. Doug gave my friend and I a little tour of the beautiful property while Jenny was laying out food for visitors. Included in the Winery Barn is a welcoming tasting room in which to experience Rosscienda’s excellent Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Sauvignon Blanc.

Tasting our way through Rosscienda’s wines was delightful. We especially loved the 2025 Chardonnay called The Big Char – named for “an outsize dog” – and reasonably priced at $28. One of their estate Pinots depicts another of their dogs on the label – a handsome white Pomeranian. Kudos go to Matthew De Silva for his stellar job as winemaker.

“Nectarine and lemon custard fill the palate over bright acidity,” say the folks at Rosscienda of the 2025 Chardonnay – which is also “layered with white peach, subtle white florals, and a lift of baking spice.” Rosscienda is now making a name for itself and getting into local restaurants such as East Side Eatery, and Pono Hawaiian Grill.

Wine club shipments for 3, 6, or 12 bottles are in May and September. And during the “Fall Special,” you can take home a bottle of the 2018 Pinot Noir for just $5.

Rosscienda is open from 1-5pm the first Saturday of the month April through November. The next tasting is Oct. 3 – followed by Passport Day on Oct. 17. Check their website for upcoming events.

Rosscienda Vineyard, 1172 Redwood Heights Road, Aptos, rossciendavineyard.com.

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Josie Cowden
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