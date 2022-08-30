.Gamble Family Vineyards’ Mill Keeper MV Chardonnay is ‘Old-World’ Authentic

Made by Gamble Family Vineyards in Napa, the Mill Keeper Chardonnay doesn’t come with a vintage date. It’s a practice that has been around as long as winemaking itself, say the winemakers. “We were inspired by vintage-blending processes in old-world wine regions to create our unique method. The Mill Keeper’s dedication to sustainability drives our passion, and multi-vintage winemaking allows us to give you consistency and high quality in every sip.”

Bright and fruit-forward, this delicious Chardonnay MV ($28) has balanced acidity and a delightful finish. But before you take a sip, you will admire the standout label. The Gamble family commissioned illustrator Mark Summers for the Mill Keeper artwork to reflect the virtues of hard work and dedication.

“Forgotten by time, we celebrate Napa Valley’s women and men who provided wine country with its vital resources by building the very first water mills during the mid-1800s.” Each scratchboard-technique label is a work of art, but I especially love the woman depicted on the Chardonnay label—carrying a heavy load of grapes on her back. themillkeeper.com.

Gamble Family Vineyards, 7554 St. Helena Hwy, Napa, 707-944-2999. gamblefamilyvineyards.com.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Giveaway

To celebrate its 25th birthday, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving free Confetti Bundtlets on Thursday, Sept.1, to the first 250 customers at nearly 450 locations in the U.S. and Canada. They are also holding an online contest. One lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party from a celebrity party planning company. Founded in Las Vegas in 1997, Nothing Bundt Cakes began as a small business out of the home kitchens of co-founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. Demand for their tasty bundts, crowned with cream cheese frosting, soon grew to the point where they opened a bakery, then another, and eventually began franchising their unique concept. Flavor favorites include Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, Strawberries and Cream and Confetti. nothingbundtcakes.com.