.Good Times Wins 11 California Journalism Awards

For the third straight year, GT scores the top prize for ‘General Excellence’

By GT Staff
California Journalism Awards judges said of GT: “Attractive, engaging design; great mix of news, features and entertainment; nice photography and other visuals; and packed with information. A solid total package, with a distinctive community voice.”

Good Times has won first place for General Excellence in the 2022 California Journalism Awards, the California Newspaper Publishers Association announced on Friday. This is the third year a row that GT has won the top prize for largest-circulation weekly newspapers in the state.

In announcing the first-place award, CJA judges said of GT: “Attractive, engaging design; great mix of news, features and entertainment; nice photography and other visuals; and packed with information. A solid total package, with a distinctive community voice.”

GT was also recognized for its cover design, with a first-place win in the Front Page Layout and Design category, and its arts coverage, with a fifth-place win in the Arts and Entertainment category.

The paper had two wins in the Feature Story category, with Erin Malsbury winning first place for her cover story “The Secret Life of Sea Snails,” and Steve Palopoli winning third place for his story about the return of Santa Cruz Shakespeare, “Planning Stages.”

Malsbury won another first-place award in the Agricultural Reporting category for her story “Uncharted Water,” about drought solutions being explored in Santa Cruz County, and fifth place in the Coverage of the Covid-19 Pandemic category for her story about the effect of lockdowns on the local ecosystem, “Our Hushed World.” Palopoli won first place in the Best Sports Feature Story category for “Distance Learning,” his story about running in the pandemic. Adam Joseph won first place in the Best Profile Story category for his profile of Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, “Ramblin’ On.”

secure document shredding

Tony Nunez won third place in the Best Land-Use Reporting category for his story “Growing Pains,” about Watsonville green space, and Todd Guild won third place in the Best Coverage of Youth and Education category for his reporting on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s Board of Trustees scandal, entitled “Worst School Week Ever.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GT Staff
Previous ArticleBeauregard Vineyards’ 2016 Zinfandel Pops with Wild Berry Flavor
Next ArticleBreaking Down the Measures on the June 7 Ballot
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Things To Do in Santa Cruz: June 1-7

WITCH Brings Zamrock to Moe’s Alley

Moe’s Show Celebrates a Decade of Tomboy