.Halloween Crime Down in Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz Police Department (SCPD) is pleased to announce that Halloween 2024 transpired without any significant incidents of violence downtown.

SCPD deployed patrol officers throughout city neighborhoods and a contingent of officers on foot in the Downtown corridor. At the peak, SCPD estimated the crowd size to be 15,000. The Downtown Deployment reported the following activity for Halloween Night 2024:



2 DUI ARRESTS 25 TRIPLE FINES – various alcohol violations, trespassing, and littering.

12 PUBLIC INTOXICATION ARRESTS

1 FELONY ARREST



By comparison to 2023, the citations and arrests were down in 2024. Officers maintained a visible presence early on, contributing to a safe and successful evening.We want to thank our partner law enforcement agencies, California Highway Patrol, Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and UCSC PD, who dedicated personnel and resources to assist the City of Santa Cruz throughout the night. Additionally, SCPD expresses our thanks to City staff from Public Works, Parking, and Parks and Recreation departments for their hard work downtown.