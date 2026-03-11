Giveaways

$50 to Hula’s Island Grill

Enter for a chance to win a $50 Gift Certificate to Hula’s Island Grill and Tiki Room in Santa Cruz.

Hula’s Island Grill is a throwback to the popular tiki restaurants and bars of the 50’s & 60’s. A California twist on an island classic, serving great food and cool cocktails, while creating a sense of community. The creation of the Delaney brothers, the original location in Monterey opened in 1998, followed by Hula’s Santa Cruz in 2006. Enjoy a tropical cocktail, a quick bite, or a full dinner, while being taken care of by the best staff in the ‘biz. The menu has something for everyone, and is a fusion of island, and American flavors.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, April 30, 2026.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be selected at random and notified by email. By submitting this form, you agree to be added to our email list. Information collected may be shared among Good Times' related publications and web sites for promotional and marketing purposes connected to company newsletters and giveaway programs. We take privacy seriously, keep email addresses and personal information confidential and do not sell lists to third parties. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link our emails.

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