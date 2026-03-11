$50 to Streetlight Records

Enter for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Streetlight Records in Santa Cruz or San Jose.

Buy, Sell, trade, new & used, CDs, LPs, tapes, videos, laserdiscs, DVDs, new releases, old releases. A definite spot for any music lover, Streetlight Records houses plenty of styles and genres of music to check out.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.