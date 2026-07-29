Any remaining Shakespeare deniers out there? Much Ado About Nothing is just what you need. Every single word and every single plotline, completely understandable. Seriously. It casts a dreamy spell. From the opening song, performed by sunbathers lolling in the sun, to the ending proclamations of love, honor, and dancing, Much Ado About Nothing was perfect. The thoroughly Shakespearean tale of masquerading lovers, and men in groups upending the path of true love in the name of misplaced comradeship, gave last weekend’s audience a rollicking afternoon.

Here’s the charming set-up: Don Pedro (Charles Pasternak) arrives in Messina with his military buddies, Benedick (Jono Eiland) and Claudio (Will Block). The guys meet up with some lovely gals, Beatrice (Charlotte Boyce Munson) and Hero (Allie Pratt at her best!). Beatrice and Benedick fall to flinging witty insults at and about each other, while Hero and Claudio fall quickly in love. Benedick’s buddies devise a plan to trick him and Beatrice into a romance. Meanwhile Hero’s father, the governor of Messina (Mike Ryan) arranges for the marriage of his daughter to Claudio.

But since this is a romantic comedy, the path of true love absolutely must not run smooth. Enter the villain Don John (Paige Lindsey White) who pays an enterprising villager Borachio (Chris Cherin) into ruining Hero’s reputation the night before the nuptials. And of course there must also be a masked ball, thanks to adroit costume designer Erin Reed Carter who outfits the company in black, with red and white trims and accessories. Also a delicious ensemble tango, by choreographer Izzy Pedego (who also plays Margaret, Hero’s maid). The men in elegant Fred Astaire trousers, women in summery flounces, this company looked terrific dancing to yet another danceable tune whipped up by sound designer and melody guru Luke Shepherd. The charm just didn’t stop.

We know how it will end. We all want Benedick and Beatrice to put down their defensive taunts and embrace the obvious. After all, it does make superb sense that the two smartest people in the room would succumb to each other. We also want the deception about Hero being unfaithful to be revealed and the world set right again. And so it is. But along the way, this production resounds with an abundance of rich stagecraft. Those small details—the parasols all twirling together, the expertly timed sit-com eye-rolls and raised eyebrows, the sudden outbursts of song (kudos to Thomas Bigley)—pepper the production’s visual and psychological space. Scenic design throughout is spot on thanks to Michael Schweikardt.

Munson (a gift from the theater gods!) and Eiland trade insults with style, sparring expertly through memorable puns, insults, and combative poetry. I wished more chemistry bloomed between these two polished actors, but why quibble with such wicked wordplay. Delivering yet another brilliant transformation, White was unrecognizable and wonderfully evil as the villain Don John. As the false witness Borachio, Cherin gave a masterclass in vocal and physical expertise. What an addition he has been to this season! Pratt's lyrical portrayal of Hero is among her finest performances.

Since there is a law that every Santa Cruz Shakespeare season must give us the genius of Patty Gallagher, Much Ado casts this comedy queen as the foolish Constable Dogberry. In Gallagher’s hands (and eyes and legs) Dogberry proceeds to mangle the English language while assuring the Governor that all’s well in the neighborhood. Reinforcing these cartoon treats of timing and fearless physical acting is Dan Donohue (barely recognizable as this season’s Macbeth) playing her incompetent sidekick, Verges. If anyone could steal a scene from Gallagher, it just might be Donohue.

What a terrific production! Much Ado has everything you always want and nothing you don’t. Finally, if there is anyone more skilled than Charles Pasternak the actor, it’s Charles Pasternak the director. The man outdoes himself in creating stage razzle dazzle while still massaging the most from the timeless text. Congratulations on yet another wildly successful production this summer of 2026.

Go see this production! With your friends, distant relatives, former lovers, tax attorneys, or complete strangers! And then do it again.

Much Ado About Nothing, written by William Shakepeare and directed by Charles Pasternak. Playing at the DeLaveaga Grove through August 30. shakespearesantacruz.org