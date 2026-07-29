THURSDAY 7/30

ROOTS

THE CASH BOX KINGS Jump blues, small-band swing and R&B are all ingredients in the stew that came to be known as rock ‘n’ roll. This music of Cash Box Kings builds on those foundations, adding a healthy helping of the blues (Chicago style) into the mix. Distorted harmonica, shouted vocals, beefy horn sections and a rhythm section that won’t quit are the hallmarks of this spirited outfit from the windy city. As exemplified on their latest release, Oscar’s Motel, it’s all lovingly done with a lot of style and – more importantly – love and understanding. Bay Area blues sensation Aki Kumar is also on the bill. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Moes Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $30. 479-1854

FRIDAY 7/31

ELECTRONIC

ASHEZ & KAIPORA Ashez is an Auckland, New Zealand-based producer working in the bass genre and debuting in the late 2010s. On record, his primary métier is the single. His two albums—2021’s Digital Human and the new-for-2026 Headway—are both remix collections. Named after Brazilian folklore’s protector of the rainforest, Kaipora is a Santa Clarita duo trafficking in bass and rhythmic soundscapes with processed vocals (both sung and rapped), deep grooves and glitchy synthesizer textures that are heavy and hypnotic. Regular fixtures on the festival circuit, both acts cultivate a musical atmosphere designed for dancing and other forms of communal celebration. BK

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $24. 704-7113.

THEATER

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW A young, wholesome, and seemingly normal couple, Brad and Jan, is setting out to visit their old professor, yet their plans will change when a large storm causes their car to get a flat tire. Desperate to get out of the rain, they find an old castle that is home to Dr. Frank-N-Furter. From there, the night only becomes weirder. That night will be one they and the audience will not forget. This cult classic continues to entertain crowds, and this run is no different. Audience members can purchase interactive goodie bags with their tickets and participate in a costume contest. Goes until August 22. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 8pm, Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. $18-$44. 454-0478.

SATURDAY 8/1

JAM BAND

JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD They may be Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, but their covers are breathing life into the Grateful Dead’s discography. Instead of note-for-note covers, the band delivers fresh improvisational reinterpretations of the legendary jam band’s songs. Led by Joe Russo, drummer and longtime apprentice of the Grateful Dead, is an impeccable drummer and born leader. Flanked by his longtime collaborators, Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Scott Metzger, and Tom Hamilton, there’s an overflow of rock prowess in their performance. Delivering high energy, boundless creativity, and face-melting riffs, JRAD is for the rock fans and the music nerds alike. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 6:30pm, Quarry Amphitheatre, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. $75. 459-4184.

COUNTRY

LACY J DALTON Get out the ten-gallon stetson and ride your horse to the rural outpost of El Vaquero Winery to experience the joy of Lacy J. Dalton. Dalton has a tips-to-tours origin story, starting as a waitress in the mountains of Santa Cruz and eventually performing on stages worldwide. Dalton has seen all the trends since she first reached the charts in 1979 and remains true to her roots. Sixteen Top Twenty hits came fast and furious through the 1980s. One thing about real country singers is they never forget their roots and anytime Dalton returns it’s a celebration. Featuring favorites Michael Gaither & His New Best Friends. DNA

INFO: 5pm, El Vaquero Winery, 2901 Freedom Blvd, Watsonville. $25-$30. 607-8118.

AMERICANA

EILEN JEWELL If Idaho is known for two things, it’s potatoes and Eilen Jewell. Over her almost three-decade career Jewell has made a name for herself as a musician with the blues in her soul and rock ‘n’ roll heart expressed through the vocal chords of true Americana. That is to say her songs range from folk, gospel, country, rockabilly and everything in between. So much so that The Washington Post described Jewell as if Billie Holiday, Neko Case and Madeleine Peyroux had a baby that was raised to front a rockabilly band. It’s a melting pot of sound and, truly, it doesn’t get much more American than that. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $60-$70. 427-2227.

SUNDAY 8/2

FLEUR BLEU.E The best way to describe Fleur bleu.e is hazy dream pop with a twinge of early 1960s Euro aesthetic. Which makes sense considering the duo consisting of Delphine Lucy Lam and Vlad Swann are originally from France. However, they have since relocated to Pennsylvania but kept the sound of their home country, a choice that was definitely for the best. Their music is soft and sweet without being boring, or pretentious. Check out their self-described “music made of dreams and nightmares” with their new album Question Marked Upon The World then catch them for free thanks to Santa Cruz’s oldest, friendly, neighborhood record store. MW

INFO: 2pm, Streetlight Records, 939 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 421-9200.

JAZZ

JENNY O’LEARY QUARTET In the world of jazz, female vocalists have a deep and revered history. Those unforgettable soulful vocals can be traced back to the 1920s with Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith. One hundred years later, Jenny O’Leary captures the unbroken lineage. Jenny grew up in a musical family, performing at a young age alongside her mother Minnie. Minnie O’Leary wrote well known children’s albums like Come Along Songs, and was produced with the intent of encouraging confidence in young people. Jenny is a positive force and sings from a diverse songbook with standards, Bossa nova, and blues. DNA

INFO: 4pm, Woodhouse Brewing, 119 Madrone Street, Santa Cruz. Free. 313-9461.

WEDNESDAY 8/5

FOLK

ALELA DIANE With a nearly decades long contemporary folk career, Alela Diane’s work is akin to the changing of the seasons: a quiet, but extraordinary facet. Woven in with lovely guitar melodies, her ineffable voice soothes the listener with buoyant lilting and haunting harmonies. The lyrics in her latest album, Who’s Keeping Track of Time, unveil her intimate fascination with the mystery of the changing seasons and passing moments. Gentle rhythm and soaring strings accentuate Alela’s slow but steady lyrical honesty. Vulnerably grasping at how time comes for us all, Alela’s music serves as a comfort to the weary heart. SN

INFO: 7pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $23. 429-6994.