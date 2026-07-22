THURSDAY 7/23

PUNK

CAM GIRL It’s the triumphant return of Cam Girl to the Blue Lagoon! Coming all the way out from Asheville, North Carolina, Cam Girl is a transwoman-fronted, futuristic glam metal band that shreds and looks good doing it. They’re raw, heavy and have catchy riffs that defy anyone not to headbang. Plus, they have a killer neon sign with their name on it instead of the generic banner which really adds to their sci-fi themes. They will be joined by Santa Cruz’s punk rock wrestling accompaniment collective, The Randy Savages and San Jose/Oakland-based punks The Roughies to celebrate the birth of Jesse Williams. Those who know, know. MAT WEIR

INFO: 9pm, Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 423-7117.

AMERICANA

JAMES MCMURTY Named one of America’s greatest living songwriters by Rolling Stone, James McMurty is a true craftsman, beloved by his peers. His wonderfully poetic and transportive lyrics draw from his family history. His smart songwriting was influenced by his late novelist father, who gave him his first guitar at age seven, with odes to his hallucinations, The Black Dog, and The Wandering Boy, the title of his latest album. McMurty’s rock sensibilities give him a gritty fierceness that he weaves together with an Americana twang that has audiences’ ears continually perking up. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $42. 423-8209.

FRIDAY 7/24

GOTH

SPARK IN THE DARK GALA A tribute to the defining post-punk figure and founding member of Bauhaus and Love and Rockets, David J Haskins, this two-floor mini-festival is sure to spark up the dance floor. Guests are welcome to move freely between Cat Alley Street and the Catalyst Atrium all night, taking in DJs, live music, performances, and the Macabre Makers Faire featuring local vendors. David J headlines with a two-hour all-vinyl set. Love My Robot brings a full multimedia experience with live instrumentation, electronics, projected visuals, and dancers. With sets spanning from post-punk, goth, soul, dub, psychedelia, and trip-hop, there will be something for everyone to groove to. SN

INFO: 6pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $41-$46. 713-5492.

60 JUNO 60 Juno is proof that it doesn’t matter where you are from; you can create music that transcends your boundaries. Originally a “one-man army,” 60 Juno was created by Jericho Tejeda in his home in Fresno during COVID. Now a full band (that Jericho met on IG chats) with Daniel González (guitar), Justin Suárez (drums), and Marcus Felix (bass), Juno 60 sounds like acid surf meets soaring ’90s pop music. Out of the gate, 60 Juno hit international acclaim with their second single “J Song.” A short West Coast tour before they head to Spain keeps 60 Juno on the move. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $26. 704-7113.

EXPERIMENTAL

SARAH HENNIES A rare solo performance on German cowbells (almglocken) by composer/musician Sarah Hennies. Moderated by UCSC Scholar and educator Madison Heying, this evening peels back the layers of accepted reality. Hennies resides in upstate New York and has had her compositions performed around the world, often with Hennies on percussion. So much of art is about intention, and Hennies’ passionate focus on queer & trans identity, psychoacoustics, and the social and neurological conditions underlying creative thought imbues the evening with context. “Indexical has done it again,” as Mr. Magoo might say. DNA

INFO: 7pm, Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. $16. (949) 395-3805.

SATURDAY 7/25

METAL

LAWNMOWER Those familiar with the darker, seedier, drunker corners of the Santa Cruz music scene probably already know Lawnmower. For everyone else, listen up! Formed in 2024, Lawnmower is a degenerate trio of punks who play a “who cares about practicing” brand of the genre mixed with a tinge of downbeat sludge. In all honesty they actually do practice and write some of the funniest-without-being-satire songs currently in the scene. Lawnmower is raw with hoarse vocals screamed with all the fury and honesty of someone who identifies with Michael Douglas in Falling Down. This band rules and their show at the Jury Room with Total Joke and Apricot Court will be anything but a buzzkill. MW

INFO: 9pm, Jury Room, 712 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. $10. 426-7120.

SUNDAY 7/26

INDIE

FRANCES ANCHETA Bay Area singer-songwriter and creative arts therapist Frances Ancheta draws upon her Filipina heritage, folk, pop, British new wave, world and roots music in the creation of her original, acoustic-based songs. Ancheta’s debut album, 2008’s Now We’re Here was followed by a second album three years later. After that, she took a sabbatical from music to focus on family, her work as a music therapist and a battle with cancer. That latter challenge had a happy outcome and also brought forth a bounty of songs that would fill her next several albums. Her latest release is 2025’s upbeat Saving Graces. BILL KOPP

INFO: 3pm, Streetlight Records, 939 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 421-9200.

MONDAY 7/27

THEATER

SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE PLAYS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Santa Cruz Shakespeare (SCS) cast will be shaking things up later this month at their Monday Night Revels. The SCS will be putting on a special performance where they and the audience will watch the story develop together. They will be playing Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) live! Every decision a character makes, every dice roll, every twist, and every battle will unfold on the stage. Only the Game Master knows what is in store for the lively party of adventurers. This performance will be exciting and intimate. It is perfect for those who have played D&D for years and those who have never played before. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Audrey Stanley Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. $15. 460-6396.

TUESDAY 7/28

JAZZ

YILIAN CANIZARES Born in Havana and now based in Switzerland, composer, violinist and singer Yilian Cañizares comes from a classical foundation but launched her professional career in jazz leading the Ochumare Quartet. She released two albums with the group in 2009 and 2011. From there, Cañizares continued as a solo artist, with three albums to her credit. She has also collaborated on record with acclaimed Cuban pianist Omar Sosa on a pair of releases, including a 2019 release, Live at Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg. Cañizares’ vocals are delivered variously in French, Spanish and Yoruba, and she often plays violin while she is singing. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $40-42. 427-2227.