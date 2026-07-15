THURSDAY 7/16

ELECTRONIC

RJD2 Electronic Musician RJD2, aka Ramble Jon Krohn, has a knock-your-socks-off impressive resume of collaborations with people like Mos Def and MF Doom. His 2006 track with American rapper Aceyalone was used for the theme song of Mad Men. RJD2’s new album Visions Out of Limelight is a self-reflective look at his reign in the underground and finally stepping out from behind the decks and studios. Using found sound, RJD2 intends to shift mindscapes by dipping into Saturday morning cartoon themes, Dr. Dre, KMD and other often overlooked beats. RJD2 is a unique voice in an increasingly homogenized playing field. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton, $44. 704-7113.

MUSICAL

CRY-BABY The John Waters’ cult film Cry-Baby has been transformed into a rockabilly musical that will have the audience jumping and jiving! A story of star-crossed lovers takes place in 1954 America where conservative squares go against leather-clad delinquents. Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker is a bad boy with a good cause. Meanwhile, Allison Vernon-Williams is a rich, square girl who finds herself falling for the bad boy across the tracks. She leaves her square boyfriend, even as the rebel group led by Walker is accused of arson. The tale unfolds alongside energetic rockabilly musical numbers. It is a demented, joyful, and funny musical interpretation of John Waters’ work. Goes until July 19. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Renegade Theater Co, 303 Potrero St. , Unit 33, Santa Cruz. $25. 713-9392.

FRIDAY 7/17

THEATER

ALADDIN JR. Dust off the magic carpet and soar through the magical world of Aladdin Jr. Based on the classic 1992 film and the 2014 Broadway musical, this show is sure to delight the whole family. The show follows the scrappy hero, Aladdin, through an adventure filled with surprises like magic lamps, genies, and princesses to win over. Through the testing of grit and character, Aladdin will be taken out of his familiar street rat ways and discover his true worth. Filled with new songs and amplified characters, this adaptation of a timeless story polishes up just like Aladdin’s magic lamp. Goes until July 19. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 6:30pm, The Landing, 251B Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley, $22-$28, 438-3251.

BLUEGRASS

HOT BUTTERED RUM Hot Buttered Rum debuted on record with 2002’s Live at the Freight and Salvage. A document of the band at the esteemed Berkeley venue captured the band’s wit and style. A popular live act, the six-piece group is a familiar fixture on the festival circuit. The group has thrilled audiences across the country, including high-profile spots at South by Southwest, the Newport Folk Festival, the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival and many others. While the prolific band’s lineup has changed a great deal over time, their winning approach—live and in the studio—has earned them a dedicated following. Tea Leaf Green opens. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $44. 704-7113.

SATURDAY 7/18

BLUEGRASS

WATER TOWER An embryonic version of Water Tower was launched in Portland in 2005, later relocating to L.A. Combining the acoustic musical values of bluegrass with the fury and attitude of punk, Water Tower has long managed to draw ardent fans from both camps. Tours with Against Me! and close association with members of Black Flag helped establish the band’s indie cred, and the band’s self-release approach to albums (and self-contained management approach) underscore their commitment to doing things their way. Less a band than a collective, Water Tower features auxiliary members who come and go, with founding member Kenny Feinstein as the band’s center of gravity. Fast-rising Santa Cruz songwriter JAM opens the show. BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $32-$57. 427-2227.

ROCK

THE UMBRELLAS Record stores are an essential cornerstone of any vibrant community. That’s a hill I will happily die on. Case in point, the four-piece indie pop rock outfit, The Umbrellas. The band (Matt Ferrera, Nick Oka and Keith Frerichs) basically formed because they frequented Amoeba Records, got to know one another and liked each other’s musical tastes. Singer Morgan Stanley joined after she was heard singing karaoke at a 4th of July party (Happy bandiversary!) and the band released their debut EP in 2019. This is for fans of The Vaselines, Nick Lowe and early Alvvays as The Umbrellas mix romantic melodies with honest-to-goodness pop rock for contagious songs lifted on airy vocals. MAT WEIR

INFO: 9pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $15. 429-6994.

SUNDAY 7/19

ROCK

COME TOGETHER Once again, Santa Cruz’ most intimate music venue/coffee spot, The Ugly Mug, is cramming world-class musicians into its joint. This time, it’s musicians who specialize in the music of The Beatles. Drew Harrison of The Sun Kings plays over 100 tribute shows a year. Harrison holds down the John Lennon spot. Stephen Krilanovich, of the White Album Ensemble, steps in for Paul McCartney. Jerry Whitney from Across the Universe provides the sweet Harrison bass lines. The room is too small for drums, but there will be sweet melodies from Cheryl Dalessandro, making it a modern-day Fab Four. DNA

INFO: 6pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Drive Soquel. $25. 477-1341.

MONDAY 7/20

DRAG SHOW

PINK LADIES OF THE SONNETS Santa Cruz Shakespeare leans into drag’s theatre roots with full sequined conviction. Pink Ladies of the Sonnets brings some of the Bay Area’s most talented drag queens and kings to the park for an evening where Shakespearean poetry, comedy, and drama meet the glittery cabaret of drag. Drawing inspiration from the sonnets, these performers carry on a tradition of gender play that runs through Shakespeare’s work from the very beginning. This one-night extravaganza of Shakespearean proportions is sure to have the audience laughing, dancing, and singing along. Enjoy the show in drag, denim, however feels right. After all, the Bard was always fabulous. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 7pm, Audrey Stanley Grove, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. $25. 460-6399.

TUESDAY 7/21

POETRY

KAILY DORFMAN Tucked away off Almar Avenue on the Westside sits a hidden gem. Operated by Tom Brady (no, not that Tom Brady), Satori Arts is a center for anything that falls under the wide umbrella of “performing arts.” This Tuesday, it will host an open mic with guest poet Kaily Dorfman. Born and raised in Santa Cruz, Dorfman has an MFA in poetry from UC Irvine and a PhD in English and literary arts from the University of Denver. She will be reading some of her esteemed work that has earned her nominations for the Pushcart Prize and has been published in New England Review, Tar River Poetry and Summerset Review. MW

INFO: 7pm, Satori Arts, 815 Almar Ave., Unit 9, Santa Cruz. Free. 314-503-8441.