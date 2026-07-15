If you’ve found yourself wondering whether someone forgot to tell the weather it’s July, you’re not alone. Every few years, we get a summer like this, weeks of gray skies, stubborn marine layer, and temperatures that feel more like winter than beach season.

While it may be perfect for the redwoods, endless cloudy mornings can take a surprising toll on our mood and energy. The weather could be playing a bigger role than you realize.

There are simple, science-backed ways to boost your energy, lift your spirits, and make the most of even the foggiest days. Choose one or two suggestions that sound most doable and add on from there.

1. Hydrate Strai gh t Up

After a night’s sleep, your body is naturally dehydrated. Before reaching for coffee, rehydrate with a big glass of warm water and a squeeze of lemon. The warmth wakes up your digestive system while the lemon adds a refreshing dose of vitamin C.

Try this: Warm a glass of water in a kettle or the microwave, add a squeeze of lemon and sip it while you get ready for the day.

2. Soak Up the Morning Light

Even on cloudy days, outdoor light is far brighter than indoor lighting. Spending a few minutes outside within 30 minutes of waking helps regulate your circadian rhythm, increase alertness, and support mood.

Try this: Step outside for five to 10 minutes to stretch, walk, or simply enjoy the fresh air. If you’re working from home, open the blinds and sit near a bright window whenever possible.

3. Hold the Brew

Make the most of your morning brew by waiting 60 to 90 minutes after waking to drink it. Giving your body’s natural cortisol cycle time to do its job can lead to steadier energy and fewer afternoon crashes.

Try this: If holding out for a hot morning drink sounds like torture, try switching up your routine by starting with a cup of herbal tea. You’ll benefit from the antioxidants and a light boost of caffeine to tide you over to coffee time.

4. Get Outside Anyway

Don’t let gray skies keep you indoors. A cloudy day still provides 10 to 20 times more natural light than most indoor spaces, making even a short walk worthwhile.

Try this: Aim for a 20- to 30-minute walk before starting your day. It’s one of the simplest and most underrated ways to boost both physical and mental health.

5. Move with Other People

When motivation is low, let community do some of the work. Exercising with others adds accountability while providing another powerful mood booster: social connection.

Try this: Take a group fitness class at your gym, join a MeetUp walking group, beach volleyball or pickleball game, or a Dance Church gathering.

6. Don’t Skip Strength Training

Resistance exercise strengthens more than muscles. Studies show regular strength training can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression while building confidence and resilience.

Try this: Aim for two or three sessions each week. Whether it’s yoga sculpt (my classes are all-levels friendly), barre, or weight training, Santa Cruz has a fitness option for every age, ability, and interest.

7. Plan One Small Adventure Each Week

Novel experiences stimulate the brain’s reward system. Instead of waiting for the weather to improve, shake up your routine.

Try this:

Try paddleboarding or visit a float spa. Yes, it’s a thing.

Attend one of the free outdoor summer concerts.

Take a beach yoga or outdoor fitness class, or get your groove on at Salsa by the Sea.

Visit a new farmers’ market.

Explore a different hiking trail or beach.

Sometimes a small adventure is all it takes to reset your perspective.

8. Make Time for Friends

Gray weather often makes us want to stay home, but connection is one of the strongest predictors of emotional well-being.

Try this: Schedule something to look forward to, a coffee date, a walking Meetup, a Santa Cruz Shakespeare performance, a potluck picnic or a happy hour.

9. Create Daily Micro-Joys

Happiness isn’t always found in big moments. Small pleasures, repeated often, can have a surprisingly powerful effect on mood.

Try this:

Enjoy a cappuccino after your morning walk.

Pick up fresh flowers at the farmers’ market.

Read outside wrapped in your favorite hoodie.

Spend five minutes practicing deep breathing.

Walk to the beach and pause to notice the waves, birds, or blooming flowers.

Those little moments add up.

The Takeaway

Rather than waiting for the sun to return, create your own version of summer through your morning routine, movement, time outdoors, and meaningful connection.

Elizabeth Borelli is a yoga sculpt teacher at Kula Connections, Mediterranean Diet and Lifestyle coach, and therapist in training. Learn more about her work and events at ElizabethBorelli.com