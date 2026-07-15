New York Style

The Alley-Oop is a libation revelation

By Andrew Steingrube
Bartender Kendra Casey pours a Manhattan at The Alley-Oop cocktail lounge in Santa Cruz
COOL BIZ Kendra Casey pours a Manhattan at The Alley-Oop in Santa Cruz. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

A cocktail lounge with cuisine that complements, The Alley-Oop owner Max Turigliatto’s inspiration was a New York basement bar with New Orleans French influence.

Growing up locally and in the industry, he says he was “born in a bar – almost physically.” His mom was a bookkeeper for an Italian restaurant and one day when the dishwasher didn’t show up, the owner offered 9-year-old Turigliatto $20 to work the shift.

“I kept coming back for more,” he said, bussing, cooking, watching the clientele and learning the business intimately. He then worked around town at other restaurants before pivoting to lumber sales, but says he still had that pesky industry itch.

Opening The Alley-Oop in February 2026 in the old Poet & Patriot Pub site, Turigliatto describes the vibe as cozy, dim and moody, feeling old but clean with accents of leather, leopard print, dark turquoise and Bordeaux red. He defines the cocktail selection as house craft specialties mixed with speak-easy era classics, highlighting the Giant Dipper (cognac, Luxardo cherry liqueur, sweet vermouth, chocolate bitters, vanilla extract) and his personal favorite, the Poet’s Dream combining gin, dry vermouth, Benedictine and orange bitters finished with a lemon twist.

The food is described as approachable, small shared plates; their signature top-seller is the shoestring-cut Skinny French Fry with vermouth aioli and optional caviar. Other favorites are the Prawn Remoulade in spicy Cajun sauce, a classic hamburger, blackened ahi salad and locally sourced handmade beignets.

What is The Alley-Oop going for?

MAX TURIGLIATTO: An intimate late-night date night spot with a dress-up outing vibe is our intention here. It’s very different, teleporting guests out of Santa Cruz in a “could be anywhere in the world” way. So, not Santa Cruz but still Santa Cruz at the same time. I felt like the town really needed this, and guests often remark the same.

Describe your journey to opening.

It was a three-year process, which involved a full renovation of the previous space and a completely new built-out kitchen. The permitting, design and details of the space were not rushed and were all intentionally curated to create the feel that I’m going for. It’s been worth it;I was nervous about putting so much time, energy and money into a new-for-Santa Cruz concept. I have been extremely humbled and in awe of all the local support we’ve received since opening.

320 Cedar Street, Santa Cruz, 831-461-3283; jazzalleylounge.com

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Andrew Steingrube
Andrew Steingrube
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