It would be just about impossible to describe all that goes into Monterey Bay Salmon and Trout Project (MBSTP)—from rearing to rescuing to releasings—but maybe that’s appropriate…because keeping the once mighty local coho salmon and steelhead trout alive can feel near impossible too.

But MBSTP has done just that, for a full half century, which will be honored with a 50th anniversary celebration fundraiser 5–8pm Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Crosetti Hall on the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds (2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville).

The long version of what they do reads like science fiction blended with an adventure novel, and a lot of grunt work, but it’s all fact. I saw it in person this spring up at Swanton Pacific Ranch in the burned-scarred redwoods near Davenport, where the tasks include incubating new generation of eggs and tending larger smolt in tented tanks with artificial water currents and fresh-frozen krill diets.

The shorter version: Without MBSTP and its California Department of Fish & Wildlife and NOAA Fisheries partners, coho salmon in this region—once a major part of the Amah Mutsun’s culture and diet for thousands of years—would be long gone.

To volunteer, support, learn about the K-12 Salmon and Trout Education Program, and/or get in on the 50th anniversary banquet, visit mbstp.org.

FRUIT FORWARD

Gold Ridge Organic Farms hopes to help fill the void caused by S. Martinelli & Co. shifting its apple sourcing to Washington state by courting Pajaro Valley farmers to process fresh fruit and press juice, cider and vinegar at its forthcoming 20,000-square-foot Heritage Apple Press in Santa Rosa. “By supporting growers and bringing more locally grown apples to consumers, we hope this investment helps keep these orchards thriving and strengthens the future of apple farming in Northern California,” says Gold Ridge owner and longtime organic apple and olive farmer Brooke Hazen, goldridgeorganicfarms.com.

HUBBA HUB

The ever-inspiring small food business incubator that is El Pájaro Community Development Corporation hosts its annual Tacos & Tapas Fundraising Party from 6-9pm Thursday, July 23, at its expansive shared kitchen facility (412 E. Riverside Dr., Watsonville). The evening gathers 20+ local food entrepreneurs serving an array of tacos, tapas, and globally inspired bites, alongside craft beer, local wines, and live music by Flor de Caña. The $80 admission undergirds the nonprofit’s programs to help aspiring and underserved entrepreneurs across Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties with business education, technical assistance, one-on-one coaching, and capital to launch and grow successful businesses, elpajarocdc.org.

FLAVOR CAROUSEL

Tried my first Wise Goat Organics jalapeño sauerkraut, picked up at Shoppers Corner (622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz), last week and dang it was delicious—well-rounded, fresh and textural, expertly spiked, wisegoatorganics.com…Beer, sake and soju are 50% off 8:30-10:30pm at Sushi Mori (429 Front St., Santa Cruz)…Another downtown spot with deals and without a website, Pho House (1102 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz), is now doing ramen and gimbob combos for $17.95…Native Habitat Restoration at Lompico Pond takes place 10am-noon Saturday, July 25, and continues on the fourth Saturday of every month through October, with tools and supplies provided (gloves required), slvhabitatrestoration.org…RIP Pea Soup Andersen’s, a roadtrip staple on Highway 5, now that—due to vandalism, unauthorized entry, and structural decay—the Buellton City Council voted 5-0 earlier this month to void the restaurant’s historic designation, allowing for its demolition, though the former Bueltmore Hotel will be preserved, and the Santa Nella Andersen’s abides, peasoupandersens.net…There’s a new epicurean term for the opposite of a cleanse: “I’m going on a clog”…Morgan Freeman (*MF cadence*): “The best way to guarantee a loss is to quit.”