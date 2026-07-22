General manager Hailey Lozano started at Dos Pescados five years ago when it was Palapas, the Aptos space’s previous longtime restaurant across from Seascape Resort.

Born and raised locally, her best friend got her the job as a busser and Lozano ran with it, becoming a server who impressed with exceptional professional customer service and was then promoted to GM.

She says she loves both her job and the industry, using her elementary school teaching credential to sub on the side with an aspiration to one day be a full-time teacher.

Opened in July 2024, Lozano describes the ambiance at Dos Pescados as “positive, comfortable energy” with a coastal Mexican vibe punctuated by an ocean view patio and a white/turquoise/burnt orange color play. The food menu is curated by executive chef Estella Gutierrez, featuring a mixture of her specialties and classic Mexican cuisine with coastal Californian influence.

The signature starter is calamari, panko-battered steaky strips with chili tamarindo and pasilla tartar sauce. The Chipotle chicken/pineapple quesadilla is also a hit, as is the cabbage slaw with avocado, jalapeño, peanut brittle and poblano vinaigrette. Main dish favorites include fried local fish tacos with pickled mangos and jalapeños and grilled prawns in a tomato-based smoky guajillo chili sauce alongside housemade corn tortillas. Popular postre picks include churros with chocolate sauce and berries and Gutierrez’s classic recipe flan. The beverage side features a full bar and local beer/wine.

How do teaching and restaurant management coincide?

HAILEY LOZANO: I would say the aspect of controlling a classroom really set me up for success in running a restaurant. I feel like knowing how to listen and empathize with both employee and guest concerns is almost second nature to me after getting my teaching credential and working in classrooms. It turns out that kids and adults aren’t that different, everyone wants to be genuinely listened to, heard and understood.

Tell me more about chef Gutierrez.

She was the executive chef of Palapas for over 30 years before we became Dos Pescados. She is beloved by me, the staff and the community for not only for her food, but also her kindness and extremely positive attitude. Having her spearhead our menu and kitchen has been great for our restaurant and clientele, and she helps tie us to Palapas’ roots, keeping our food nostalgic but also new and intriguing.

21 Seascape Village, Aptos, 831-662-9000; dospescados.com