Berry ‘Greenwashing’ Suit

Driscoll’s accused of misleading public

By Todd Guild
Omar Dieguez speaks at a pesticide protest outside Driscoll’s headquarters in Watsonville
STREET VOICES Local activist Omar Dieguez speaks out June 17 against agricultural pesticide use in front of the Driscoll's headquarters in Watsonville during a large protest. PHOTO: Tarmo HannulaSTREET VOICES Local activist Omar Dieguez speaks out June 17 against agricultural pesticide use in front of the Driscoll's headquarters in Watsonville during a large protest. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Watsonville-based berry giant Driscoll’s is facing a federal class-action lawsuit alleging the company misled consumers by marketing its conventional strawberries as safe, sustainably grown and subject to rigorous food safety standards while failing to disclose the alleged presence of PFAS-related pesticide compounds, commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

The 65-page complaint, filed June 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, seeks to represent consumers in Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts who purchased conventional Driscoll’s strawberries. The plaintiffs allege the company violated consumer protection laws by omitting material information about PFAS-related pesticide residues while promoting the berries as being produced under exceptional quality and environmental standards.

Driscoll’s strongly denied the allegations, calling them “without merit.”

“As a family-owned company, food safety, quality, and integrity are fundamental to who we are,” the company said in a statement. “We maintain robust food safety and compliance programs and rigorous standards designed to support compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.”

The lawsuit does not challenge Driscoll’s organic strawberries, which it says are subject to separate federal organic certification requirements and different pesticide-use standards.

“This consumer protection class action arises from Driscoll’s marketing, labeling, and sale of strawberries that it represents to consumers as being produced ‘subject to rigorous food safety and quality standards’ while failing to disclose the presence, risk of, and/or use of persistent fluorinated pesticide compounds associated with so-called ‘forever chemicals,’” the complaint states.

The lawsuit also accuses the company of “greenwashing,” alleging Driscoll’s portrayed itself as environmentally responsible while using pesticides associated with PFAS chemistry.

“At the same time, Driscoll’s ran an environmentally friendly campaign—greenwashing its true farming and manufacturing practices that included these forever chemicals known to be extraordinarily difficult to clean up and break down and accumulate in the environment and living organisms, including humans,” the complaint states.

Farmworkers harvest Driscoll’s strawberries in a Watsonville field
FRESH TROUBLE Field workers harvest fresh strawberries for Driscoll’s on a farm on Riverside Drive in 2021. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of thousands of synthetic chemicals that have drawn increasing scrutiny from regulators because they persist in the environment and have been linked in some studies to health concerns.

According to the lawsuit, the case stems from independent laboratory testing published in May by consumer advocacy website Mamavation. The complaint says the testing found residues from 12 pesticides on Driscoll’s conventional strawberries, including eight pesticides the plaintiffs describe as PFAS-related or “forever pesticides.”

Among the compounds listed in the complaint are flonicamid, fludioxonil, flupyradifurone, fluxapyroxad, indoxacarb, novaluron and tetraconazole.

The plaintiffs are not claiming the strawberries made them sick or violated U.S. pesticide residue limits. Instead, they argue they paid premium prices because of Driscoll’s marketing and would not have purchased the fruit—or would have paid less—had they known about the alleged PFAS-related compounds.

“Had Plaintiffs and consumers known the true facts concerning the strawberries, including the presence and/or use of PFAS-related compounds, they would not have purchased the products or would have paid significantly less for them,” the lawsuit states.

A central argument in the complaint is that Driscoll’s built its reputation around food safety, quality and sustainability. The lawsuit cites the company’s trademarked slogan “Only the Finest Berries,” along with website statements touting “rigorous food safety standards,” integrated pest management practices, environmental stewardship and a commitment to reducing synthetic pesticide use.

The complaint argues those statements would lead a reasonable consumer to believe the berries were free of PFAS-related compounds.

The lawsuit also references allegations made in a separate wrongful termination case filed in Ventura County by former Driscoll’s food safety manager Kaz Harada.

According to the complaint, Harada alleges company management knew of pesticide compliance issues involving strawberries sold under the Driscoll’s brand and instructed employees to prioritize protecting the company’s reputation rather than addressing those concerns. The lawsuit further alleges Harada was disciplined and eventually fired after refusing to participate in efforts to conceal or minimize the issues. Those allegations remain unproven and are the subject of separate litigation.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to certify the case as a class action, require Driscoll’s to disclose the alleged presence of PFAS-related compounds in its conventional strawberries and award restitution, damages and other relief to consumers.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Todd Guild
Todd Guild
Previous article
The Race is On
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Ava Sabella feeds krill to juvenile coho salmon at Swanton Pacific Ranch

Not Dead Yet

Grilled prawns with vegetables, rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas at Dos Pescados

By the Sea

Runners cross the starting line during a past Wharf to Wharf race in Santa Cruz

The Race is On