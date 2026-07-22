The natural beauty of the Santa Cruz and Capitola coastline makes the 54th Annual Wharf To Wharf race an incomparable road race for beginners and pros. While the pros compete for cash and prizes, many more run for the challenge and camaraderie.

In the 54-year history of the Wharf to Wharf Race, the event has donated nearly $7 million to Santa Cruz County youth sports programs, and the running community, along with local schools, teams and other advocates for sports and youth.

It all gets underway at 8am from the starting line on Portola Drive at 30th Avenue, a change that reflects ongoing construction on the Murray Street Bridge. With a six-mile net downhill course, the 10K route makes a turnaround at Santa Cruz Harbor, passing by Schwan Lagoon, East Cliff and Pleasure Point before a thrilling downhill finish in Capitola Village.

Historically, the race started from Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, but for the second year in a row, organizers had to pivot to a new starting line, according to David Haefele, marketing director of Wharf to Wharf Race. “We were unable to go across the Murray Street Bridge therefore we had to find an alternate route,” he said. “The last four miles are exactly the same as the traditional course.”

Haefele anticipates the race returning to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk next year. “This is the last race to get through with the Murray Street Bridge detour,” he said. “We really appreciate people sticking by us. It’s gonna be great to be back next year at the 55th.”

This year’s race roster is sold out, according to Scott McConville, race director and former head track coach for Aptos High School. “We have 16,000 registered runners,” McConville said. “We have both returning champions from last year … Atsede Tesema from Ethiopia, Arturs Medveds from Latvia, and other countries.”

More than 20 live bands along the course will help keep the runners’ spirits high and provide a little backbeat energy. Because of the alternate course, organizers had fewer options to place bands, “so we’re looking at 35 total,” Haefele said.

This year’s poster, “The Edge of Greatness”, is painted by Santa Cruz artist Maia Negre and is available at yorkframinggallery.com.

Expect detours and road closures until noon along the route. Runners must have a bib number to enter the starting corrals. For safety reasons, joggers and strollers are not permitted in race corrals under any circumstances. Parking is available at Capitola Mall, about a 1-mile walk from the Start Line. Free shuttles are available until 12 noon. The Finish Line is Wharf Road and Capitola.

54th Annual Wharf to Wharf 10K, Sun., July 26, 8 a.m., wharftowharf.com