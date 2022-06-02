.In-person Voting Guide

Voters may cast ballots at any of the following locations:

•Watsonville City Clerk’s Office, 275 Main St., fourth floor

•Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos

•Santa Cruz County Clerk/Elections, 701 Ocean St., Room 310, Santa Cruz

•Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, 5200 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

•Scotts Valley Community Center, 360 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley

Several four-day voting centers open June 4:

•Pajaro Valley Community Trust, 85 Nielson St., Watsonville

•La Selva Beach Clubhouse, 314 Estrella Ave., Watsonville

•Lakeview Middle School, 2350 East Lake Ave., Watsonville

•St. John’s Episcopal Church, 125 Canterbury Drive, Aptos

•New Brighton Middle School, 250 Washburn Ave., New Brighton

•Soquel High School, 401 Soquel San Jose Road, Soquel

•Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St., Santa Cruz

•Masonic Center, 828 N. Branciforte Ave., Santa Cruz

•UCSC Stevenson Event Center, 520 Cowell-Stevenson Road, Santa Cruz

•Scotts Valley High School, 555 Glenwood Drive, Scotts Valley

•Zayante Fire Department, 7700 East Zayante Road, Felton

Voting locations will be open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm; Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm, and on Election Day (June 7) 7am-8pm. Locations are subject to change.

Check online before you go.

Services at the centers will also include: replacement ballots (the county can void the previously issued ballot when you come in to vote); voting and turning in the ballot mailed to you; using a tablet to vote on an accessible ballot or a ballot in Spanish; and same-day registration and voting.

All locations will adhere to public safety protocols, including face masks, disinfecting, hand sanitizer, physical distancing and frequent hand washing. They will also provide clear guard protections to separate people.

The following resources are also available:

Vote Mobile: Santa Cruz County has a mobile voting trailer used throughout the county.

Drop Boxes: Voters can return their ballot to any in-person voting location or drop it off at any of the 24/7 ballot drop boxes—17 are located throughout the county.

No ballots will be accepted after 8pm on Election Day unless there are voters in line or the time for closing the polls has been extended by court order.

Contact the County Clerk/Elections Department at 831-454-2060 or visit votescount.us for more information.