.Inner Health

Santa Cruz has long been a hub for innovation in wellness and consciousness, and on Dec. 6, the Psychedelic First Friday & End-of-Year Celebration at Green Magic Yoga promises to expand this tradition. This free event—hosted by the Santa Cruz Psychedelic Society—combines art, music and thought-provoking talks, offering attendees an opportunity to explore the transformative potential of psychedelics in health and personal growth.

Before you assume this is just another of the many microdosing events held in Santa Cruz, rest assured. In a wild west world of rampant experimentation, two local credentialed experts are bridging traditional and emerging approaches to wellness.

Dr. Michelle Bean, DC, and Dr. LeTa Jussila, DAOM, offer science-backed insight into the innovative applications of psychedelics in healing. Joining them is Dr. Cathy Coleman, who will reflect on the legacy of her late husband, Ralph Metzner, a Harvard-trained psychologist and psychedelic pioneer.

Dr. Metzner, alongside Timothy Leary and Ram Dass, played a foundational role in psychedelic research during the 1960s. His work at Harvard and later at the California Institute of Integral Studies established him as a revered figure in consciousness studies. Coleman’s new book, Ralph Metzner, Explorer of Consciousness: The Life and Legacy of a Psychedelic Pioneer, offers an intimate look at his groundbreaking contributions. Her talk will celebrate Metzner’s enduring impact, providing historical context for today’s renewed interest in psychedelics.

Bean’s presentation will explore the therapeutic potential of substances like psilocybin in addressing addiction, mental health challenges and chronic stress. As a chiropractor with a passion for holistic health, Bean emphasizes that psychedelics can provide profound breakthroughs for individuals seeking alternatives to traditional recovery methods.

Complementing this, Jussila will share her journey from acupuncture and herbal medicine to becoming a certified psychedelic facilitator through Naropa University. Her personal and professional experiences with cannabis and psilocybin have inspired her to develop microdosing protocols that empower individuals to harness these substances’ healing properties.

Jussila’s work extends beyond her Santa Cruz practice, as she prepares to launch a microdosing supplement line and lead retreats in Colorado. “Small shifts can lead to big transformations,” she explains, underscoring the accessibility of practices like microdosing to enhance creativity, focus and emotional well-being.

The renewed interest in psychedelics, supported by groundbreaking research, has positioned these substances at the forefront of mental health innovation. Studies show that psychedelics like psilocybin can alleviate symptoms of depression, PTSD and anxiety, while also fostering spiritual insights and emotional resilience.

For Bean and Jussila, this resurgence aligns seamlessly with their commitment to holistic health. Both practitioners began their journey into psychedelics through personal experiences, which deepened their understanding of the endocannabinoid system and the mind-body connection. Their shared dedication has fueled their exploration of alternative therapies, culminating in their certification as psychedelic facilitators.

The Santa Cruz Psychedelic Society’s First Friday gatherings are more than just educational events—they’re spaces for connection, inspiration, and community. Held at Green Magic Yoga on Squid Alley, these gatherings attract a diverse audience, from curious newcomers to seasoned psychonauts.

The Dec. 6 event is no exception. Doors open at 5pm, with talks beginning at 6pm. Attendees can look forward to lively discussions, artistic expression, and meaningful conversations about the role of psychedelics in personal and societal transformation.

For more details, visit psychedelicsantacruz.org.

Elizabeth Borelli is a certified plant-based nutrition expert, professional life coach, yoga teacher and author of the upcoming book Tastes Like La Dolce Vita. Learn more at ElizabethBorelli.com.