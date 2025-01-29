.That New New

Another heaping helping of openings (and one newbie-to-be)

By Mark C. Anderson
The Crepe Cones Pacific Av kiosk
GOOD COMPANY Crepe Cones sets up on the proverbial front porch of Santa Cruz Bookshop, doing a range of savory and sweet starting with a $5 PBJ crepe. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

There are almost as many participating restaurants celebrating Santa Cruz Pizza Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 8, as there are possible toppings to plop on a pie.

Slice Project (300 Main St.. Watsonville) is celebrating with a deal on Saucy Little Chicken pizzas—and word it’s adding an outpost at The Hangar (45 Aviation Way, Suite 6, Watsonville), across town from its downtown spot in the former Fox Theater.

“We are excited to be joining such a great group of businesses and the opportunity to serve the northern part of Watsonville/Freedom with easier access [to] our pizza,” The Project team, led by brothers Brando and Kristian Sencion, posts on Instagram. Optimistic ETA: end of February. santacruzpizzaweek.com

A bumper crop of other spots have leapt to life recently, in addition to the likes of Coffee Conspiracy Co. (1855 41st Ave., F01, Capitola) and Gabrielita Tamaleria (1128 Pacific St., Santa Cruz) listed in this column this month.

Here comes a turbo tasting of the recent debuts, starting not far from where Gabrielita is wrapping yum in banana leaves: In another downtown kiosk, Matt McCabe has opened Crepe Cones (in front of 1520 Pacific St.) with affordable fresh-to-order crepes.

Tortilla Shack (1505 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz)—from the same peeps behind Izakaya West End (334 Ingalls St. D, Santa Cruz), Quinn Cormier and Geoff Hargrave—is now pressing fresh flour tortillas in house, across from Dominican Hospital. The homemade tortillas fly off the comal in classic white, spinach-garlic green and chipotle-smoked cheddar red, ready for guests to customize ingredients for a burrito. Or they can go for a choose-your-own bowl, taco or nacho combo.

Back downtown, Fusion Fare (1003 Cedar St., Santa Cruz) and Chef Hongmin Mo are already sizzling modern international/Sichuan-tinged dishes like slow-roasted lamb, peppercorn wings and braised pork hock in green onion sauce in the former Rustico Italian Street Food.

Green Papaya (8042 Soquel Drive, Aptos), meanwhile, is doing Southeast Asian dishes like spicy larb, cashew tofu and khao man gai chicken in what was Café Sparrow on Soquel Drive.

And J&M Bagels (5980 Highway 9, Felton) now gives the mountains fresh flavor in the form of sourdough bagels and special-recipe schmears.

HAND UP, BELLY FED

Chef Jose Andres does the kind of gourmet grub that sane souls have called “life-changing.” What humanitarian Jose Andres and his team have done with World Central Kitchen is truly life-changing, in a day-to-day way. Their latest mission to deliver relief to disaster areas has shared more than 200,000 hot meals with Los Angeles citizens across 50 meal distribution sites, including 20 dedicated to first responders. Birichino Winery (204 Church St., Santa Cruz) is aiding the push by donating 10% of online sales via its website (birichino.com) to WCK through the end of month. Next month, namely Feb. 15-16, Linda’s Seabreeze Café (542 Seabright Ave, Santa Cruz) hosts L.A. Fire Relief Days to generate funds for WCK, Pasadena Humane and the American Red Cross. wck.org.

BURNT ENDS

Happy National Soup Month! An atypical way to celebrate/self-mutilate: Progresso now does Soup Drops, hard candies with flavors like chicken noodle, and the motto, “Soup you can suck on.”…Venus Spirits (200 High Road, Santa Cruz) and other California craft distillers are pushing lawmakers to retain COVID-inspired legislation that made shipping their liquids to consumers permanent…There are now Post Malone Oreos…This closing quote is officially anonymous, maybe because it applies broadly: “I’m sorry for what I said when I was hungry.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mark C. Anderson
Previous ArticleFresh Brew
Next ArticleSing Louder
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Good Times Arts and Entertainment Eva Schewe, Ward Willats and Gurjeet Bagri in ‘Giver of Beauty'

Short and Sweet

Sing Louder

Foodie File Brewed Awakening baked goods

Fresh Brew