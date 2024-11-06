.Kim De Serpa Takes Early Lead for Supervisor District 2 Seat

Preliminary results posted Tuesday night by the Election Department showed that Kim De Serpa is ahead of Kristin Brown for the Santa Cruz County Supervisor District 2 seat.

As of 8:50pm, De Serpa has 50.53%% of the vote, compared to Brown, with 48.62%.

De Serpa has served on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees since 2010.

“I’m so grateful for the amazing support of my community and colleagues,” De Serpa said. “The best part of this campaign was meeting the wonderful people that care so much about our county. I will be an independent voice for District 2.”

De Serpa works as social services manager for the Salinas Valley Health Medical Center.

Brown joined the Capitola City Council in 2016. She served as mayor in 2020, and did so again in 2024, when she terms out.

She is vice president of government relations for the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, where she works with jurisdictions on issues such as housing development and transportation.

The pair made it through the March Primary Election, the top two vote-earners in a pool of five challengers to take the seat vacated by Zach Friend.