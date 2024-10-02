.Brave New Name

When David Enriquez’s dad, Francisco, was recently offered full ownership of La Jaiba Brava (formerly Casa Rosita’s), he asked for and received his family’s blessing first. Born in Tampico, Mexico, Francisco’s first order of business was changing the name to “the brave crab” as an homage to his fishing background.

He then asked David, who worked at Tesla and had extensive restaurant experience, to help launch and run the place. David agreed, both to help out the family business and set a good example for his twin daughters. Jaiba’s ambiance leans into the ocean theme, combining traditional Mexican décor with plenty of blues and whites. The menu, overseen and executed by chef Freddie, who has been at the business for over 40 years, is classic Mexican food based on Francisco’s recipes. The molcajete, served sizzling hot in a deep-dish black rock, burgeons with a diverse blend of seafood that sets the marisco mood.

Other favorites are the enchiladas with ten different meat and three different sauce options, including a white sweet curry. The crispy beef birria taco is another hit, as is the carne en su jugo, a bowl of beans and carne asada in a chicken broth soup finished with cilantro, onion, chili peppers and lemon. Beverage bests include classic offerings of micheladas, chavelas and blended frozen margaritas.

Tell me your dad’s story.

DAVID ENRIQUEZ: He was born in Tampico, Mexico, where he was a fisherman, carpenter and handyman. As a young man he immigrated here to do better for his family and himself, and for a brighter future. He now works as a property manager and has his own handyman business, as well as owning our family restaurant. We have a big family, and all my siblings and I are inspired by who he is, what he does and how hard he works.

How has business started off?

The first weeks have been very busy and we’ve gotten a lot of good feedback, reviews and positive word of mouth. We’ve had people from not only the county, but all over the state, come and try our food. The guests have been very happy and satisfied, and we’ve already had people come back and bring their friends and family. We also have many local regulars that have been coming here for a while and have been very supportive of the new ownership.

2608 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz, 831-346-6907