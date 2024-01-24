.La Marea in Capitola Village

Capitola Cafe offers diverse fare

By Andrew Steingrube
La Marea in Capitola Village
FROM THE SEA La Marea Cafe & Pizzeria is situated in Capitola Village. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Meaning “the tide” in Italian, La Marea in Capitola Village offers elevated artisan café fare with local organic ingredients. Opened in November, the new spot is owner Jayne Droese’s first foray into being a chef.

Raised in Los Gatos, she worked in San Francisco for 14 years before moving to Santa Cruz during the pandemic seeking a slower pace of life and more time with nature and family.

Their made-from-scratch open-faced bagel sandwiches are a  flagship, exemplified by the best-selling Scandi with cold-smoked salmon, whipped organic cream cheese, house pickled onions, capers, fresh dill and lemon zest on a caraway dill bagel.

They also have Detroit pizzas (served from 11am) and pastries. An extensive and dynamic specialty coffee bar features Syllable Coffee. It’s open 9am-2pm Wednesday-Sunday with takeout and limited seating.

What inspired you to become a chef?

secure document shredding

JAYNE DROESE: A pivotal part of my life was working in the Ferry Building in San Francisco where I was surrounded by super high-quality farmer’s market fare and high-end purveyors. I was working there in a wine capacity, but found myself spending my entire paycheck on artisan cheese, foraged mushrooms, local seafood and things like that. I became more and more interested in food, and began cooking and building my confidence. After co-owning a café in the City and learning from those chefs, I knew I had been bitten by the food bug and belonged in the kitchen.

What is La Marea’s ethos?

JD: My coffee partner, Vincent (owner of Syllable) and I wanted to create the kind of café that everyone would want in their neighborhood. First and foremost, we offer warm and genuine hospitality and a welcome atmosphere. Second, we strive to offer fresh high-quality locally sourced food in addition to specialty coffee. It’s a place people can come for many different dining experiences.

311 Capitola Avenue, Capitola, 831-854-2738; jaynedoughpizza.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleYoga for All
Next ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Affordable Housing Complex Approved at Food Bin Site

2024 Primary Guide

New Ways to Vote