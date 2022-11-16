.Letter to the Editor: Choose Progress

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
santa cruz Black lives matter
The two men who vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural have pled “no contest” to all charges. PHOTO: Provided by SCPD

After sixteen months of attending court, the two men who committed a felony hate crime against our community in their vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural have pled “no contest” to all charges. Their sentencing hearing is set for November 18th, 2022, at 10am in Department 6 of the Santa Cruz County Courthouse, with Judge Syda Cogliati presiding. The Santa Cruz Equity Collab is encouraging our community to show up to court on that day.

When they pled “no contest” on October 24th, 2022, the court indicated that their sentence would include: each man paying up to $10,000 in restitution, a number that is about five times less than the estimated value of the mural; their attendance of a “racial sensitivity class” or professional therapy, which the Judge referred to as a “unique” requirement for our county; 144 hours each of community service; and two years of probation, with the option to ask for their felony to be reduced to a misdemeanor after one year.

For the Santa Cruz Equity Collab, restorative justice would look like this: both defendants are ordered to be physically present for the sentencing hearing; community service that includes—but is not limited to—being part of the painting and planning process in restoring the mural, attending all community discussions, speeches, and educational opportunities associated with the mural and a presentation of a public apology to the community in attendance at the restoration event; participation in the Victim-Offender Dialogue Program through the Conflict Resolution Center; participation in weekly professional therapy for at least two years; payment of the estimated value of the mural in full as restitution; participation in a racial justice training/workshop that the Santa Cruz Equity Collab has co-created and/or co-facilitated and/or have the opportunity to research and weigh in on the choice of training/workshop; and at least five years of probation, during which they are not able to purchase firearms.

This is our opportunity to choose progress within this system through a restorative justice model; to explicitly show the defendants and our community that we both understand and deeply care about the harm that has been perpetrated through this hate crime, and the need for true amends to be made; and to publicly demonstrate that, as a community, we will not tolerate hateful, racist behavior. We appreciate the community and City Council’s ongoing support in pursuing justice in this case, and for generally being on fire for social justice in Santa Cruz.

SC Equity Collab | Santa Cruz

secure document shredding

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleSanta Cruz Gives 2022 Kicks Off
Next ArticleOpinion: Welcome Back to Santa Cruz Gives
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

O’Neill Cold Water Classic Returns with a Focus on Equality

Things to Do in Santa Cruz: Nov. 16-22

Bitch’s ‘Bitchcraft’ Reimagines Pop Music