.Letter to the Editor: Fall Thoughts

At last Wednesday’s downtown farmers market, I saw a classic scene: At the foot of one of the very tall liquid amber trees, the sun shone on a little girl gleefully tossing autumn-gilded leaves in the air. When I remembered that this tree and others are to be axed because of a recent vote, my heart flooded with grief and sorrow for the Santa Cruz citizens willing to pave paradise and put up a parking garage.

Kathleen Tyger Wright

Santa Cruz

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.

