.Letter to the Editor: In the Details

Measure O has many complicated details—Good Times (thank you) explored some of them, combining proponents’ and opponents’ comments with reporters filling in details. If voters want to understand what they are actually voting for, they should read the proposed measure and read the independent analysis “Report to City Council” by Keyser Marsten Associates. You may find the measure far from what proponents are claiming. The facts will convince you to vote no on O.

Tim Willoughby

Santa Cruz

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].