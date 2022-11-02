.Letter to the Editor: In the Details

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
Best Of Santa Cruz 2020
Measure O is one of several contentious battles on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Measure O has many complicated details—Good Times (thank you) explored some of them, combining proponents’ and opponents’ comments with reporters filling in details. If voters want to understand what they are actually voting for, they should read the proposed measure and read the independent analysis “Report to City Council” by Keyser Marsten Associates. You may find the measure far from what proponents are claiming. The facts will convince you to vote no on O.

Tim Willoughby

Santa Cruz

Letters to the Editor
