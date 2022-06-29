.Letter to the Editor: Left Out

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
rail trail alternatives
A light rail line along Santa Cruz County’s rail corridor is still part of the "General Plan."

A letter in your June 22 issue that attacked an excellent GT article in the previous week’s issue succeeds in getting everything wrong. The writer explains that if a train were viable, it would already be in operation. In his view, capitalism and its markets deliver the most efficient goods and services, including in the transportation sector. All he leaves out is the massive subsidies that governments at all levels have delivered to make the automobile our primary means of transportation: subsidies to roads, parking, housing and the automobile industry itself, dysfunctional urban and suburban planning and a transportation system that is responsible for at least 30% of the worldwide climate change crisis that threatens our very existence on the planet. Rail systems disappeared across America because of a systematic conspiracy (yes, conspiracy) by the automobile, tire and oil industries to replace well-functioning streetcar and train systems with the private automobile. Everywhere else around the globe, public transit, primarily based on rail, is the primary means of transportation. 

Mike Rotkin 

RTC/Former Santa Cruz Mayor Santa Cruz

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleOpinion: The Best Band Name in Santa Cruz
Next ArticleReview: Cabrillo Stage’s Clever and Funny Take on ‘Grease’
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Over 50 Organizations Approved for County Funding

Tickets to The Tempest

Tickets to The Tempest

Tickets to Twelfth Night

Tickets to Twelfth Night