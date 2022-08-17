.Letter to the Editor: Mixed-up Use

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
One of many renderings for a new mixed-use library building in Santa Cruz.

In “Rental Vehement” (GT, 8/10), writer Todd Guild recognizes our housing affordability crisis, and cites Jessica De Witt, Santa Cruz housing and development manager, in her assessment that 730 units of housing are in the pipeline for downtown Santa Cruz. Part of this total includes the eight-story mixed-use project slated for Lot 4. That project’s design, unfortunately, actually limits the number of affordable units on the lot, because the largest footprint in the project belongs to a parking garage; a new library is glommed onto the garage like an appendage.

This mix is mixed up: it doesn’t maximize housing potential. Instead, build housing on Lot 7 on Front Street, the lot where the city plans to move the Farmers Market. Lot 7 can accommodate more units of housing on six floors than the mixed-use project’s eight because it doesn’t get mixed-up with other project elements.

Guild also cites housing activists Don Lane and Rafa Sonennfeld. They patiently ask folks in neighborhoods to grow accustomed to new multi-story housing near their homes. The lack of housing is “hurting families,” Lane says. Tragically true. So while neighborhoods adjust to their new reality, the city proposes an unpopular mixed-use project, moving the library away from Civic Center, moving the Farmer’s Market from its 20-year home to Lot 7 and building a parking garage that its own parking census data confirms isn’t necessary—all to build less affordable housing than the city could on Lot 7. What’s wrong with this picture? Doing none of that, and building housing on Lot 7, achieves more housing. That’s a better idea, one that voters can weigh in on November 8th.

Bob Morgan

Santa Cruz

secure document shredding

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleOpinion: Two Years After a Tragedy
Next ArticleGreg Loiacono Celebrates New Record at Michael’s on Main
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Exhibit Highlights CZU Stories, Survivors’ Art

Homeless Census Shows Mixed Results in Santa Cruz County

Watsonville Hospital Purchase is ‘Going to Happen’