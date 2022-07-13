.Letter to the Editor: More Power to Us

To PG&E: You turned our power off on Tuesday (6/14/22), and Monday (6/13/22) for a total of six hours.

Last summer, you turned off our power for 10 days, and 200 hours with the excuse that your new “smart” sensor detected that something touched the power line feeding the San Lorenzo Valley. We waited as your crews did an eight-hour walk down the line, and found no fires.

Your approach is not working, so please go with a program that I call HELO (Helicopter Electric Line Observation). When you get a sensor report, keep the power on as you make the 15-minutes flight along the line looking for smoke, or a roasted squirrel.

For readers, please cut out this letter, and mail it to John Laird, State Senator, at 701 Ocean Street #318A, Santa Cruz CA, 95060. Our complaint is named SOS (Stop Our Shutoffs).

I teach leadership, and PG&E needs a serious lesson in leadership because it is failing at its job to provide electric power to its customers.

Curtis Panasuk

Ben Lomond

