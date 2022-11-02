.Letter to the Editor: Not Just a Lot

Santa Cruz is at a crucial turning point regarding “place-keeping,” a concept related to “place-making” which considers what should be preserved as a community changes. Those who say, “But Lot 4 is just a parking lot” seem willfully blind to the potential of that central downtown location. We already have a library which is ideally located. There is no reason the city cannot offer the Farmers Market the improvements on Lot 4 that they are offering on Lot 7.

This quote from How to Turn a Place Around by Projects for Public Spaces resonates with those of us who support Measure O:

“For far too long, the shaping of public spaces has been left to architects and urban planners, who plan from the top down. Placemaking ensures that changes to a space will reflect the needs of the entire community, and it boosts that community’s sense of ownership in a project.”

Lot 4 presents an opportunity for a community-led process to create a well-loved public space that can connect us and enrich our lives far into the future. Losing this space will be an irreversible mistake. Yes on Measure O!

Judi Grunstra

Santa Cruz

