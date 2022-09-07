.Letter to the Editor: People Deserve More

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
RV parking in Santa Cruz remains contentious. PHOTO: Erin Malsbury

Re: “No Free Ride for RVs” (Letters, 8/31): It’s not the folks living in vehicles and RVs who are entitled, but those who feel it is their right to pass abusive laws that violate people’s constitutional rights. The normalization of tearing someone away from the only shelter they have, simply because you fear poverty or the illnesses that often accompany it, is unacceptable in our community. If you don’t want to support the delivery of services to the poor, that’s one thing, but you can’t then turn around and also demand a level of “sightlines” and “order” from those who are struggling to survive in a deeply unforgiving economic system. I refuse to allow you and others like you to continue to spend our community’s funds on just kicking people while they’re down. People deserve more than that.

Reggie Meisler

Santa Cruz

Letters to the Editor
