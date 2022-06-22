.Letter to the Editor: Real Action for Real Food

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
YOLO Fries from Saucey’z food truck. PHOTO: TONY NUNEZ

Re: “How Santa Cruz County’s Underground Chefs Hope to Go Legit” (GT, 6/8): I strongly support bill AB626 that legalizes the sale of prepared meals from Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations (MEHKOs). Increasingly, our time, energy and money are spent on food made by automated corporate systems instead of people, which erodes the humanity of caring for each other through food. AB626 is a bold move to form symbiotic relationships between community and food. The purpose of food goes beyond something that is profitable and fills us up. That healthy, nutrient-dense food is fundamental to all life. AB626 creates a safe, regulated and diverse food system that is connected to the culture and needs of the regional populations that it serves. MEHKOs promote good citizenship through creating jobs with an affordable legal path to individual economic empowerment. Our Department of Environmental Health was against the cottage food bill when it first came out, as well. There is no evidence that home kitchens increase the risk of foodborne illness. MEHKO-permitted home food operations must be inspected by local health inspectors, and operators must follow health, sanitation and food manager certification requirements just like any other food facility. The bill gets approved through a majority vote by our county supervisors. Please support the implementation of AB 626 in Santa Cruz County by signing the online petition on our local “Santa Cruz MEHKO Coalition” Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/1017770852163815.

Penny Ellis | Boulder Creek

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleOpinion: When Prejudice Determines Policy
Next ArticleStreet Freak Explodes onto the Local Punk Scene
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Things to Do in Santa Cruz: June 22-28

Bob Dylan’s Mentor Ramblin’ Jack Elliott Tells Little-Known Tales About the...

Street Freak Explodes onto the Local Punk Scene