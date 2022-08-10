.Letter to the Editor: Taxes and Tourism

A letter to the editor of Good Time

By Letters to the Editor
cover tourists
The recent defeat of a sales tax increase in the city of Santa Cruz (GT, 7/13) reminds this community of the importance of our tourist industry. Visitors pay the hotel tax and spend money in local shops and restaurants; then they leave! Hotels provide jobs and fund social services, as well as projects that benefit all of us. We’re also reminded of the 2011 decision to deny approval of the replacement of the La Bahia apartments with a new hotel. Tax revenue paid by tourists was estimated to be at least $1 million a year and another million in tourist spending in local shops and restaurants. If the hotel had been completed in 2015, the city would have already received $8 million in taxes and another $8 million for our local businesses. For many years, this project was a political football for self-serving politicians and others who should be ashamed of their selfish political shenanigans. Fortunately, work has now resumed, and we can finally look forward to a beautiful hotel—for both tourists and locals alike.

Robert deFreitas  | Santa Cruz

Letters to the Editor
