.Letter to the Editor: Taxes and Tourism

The recent defeat of a sales tax increase in the city of Santa Cruz (GT, 7/13) reminds this community of the importance of our tourist industry. Visitors pay the hotel tax and spend money in local shops and restaurants; then they leave! Hotels provide jobs and fund social services, as well as projects that benefit all of us. We’re also reminded of the 2011 decision to deny approval of the replacement of the La Bahia apartments with a new hotel. Tax revenue paid by tourists was estimated to be at least $1 million a year and another million in tourist spending in local shops and restaurants. If the hotel had been completed in 2015, the city would have already received $8 million in taxes and another $8 million for our local businesses. For many years, this project was a political football for self-serving politicians and others who should be ashamed of their selfish political shenanigans. Fortunately, work has now resumed, and we can finally look forward to a beautiful hotel—for both tourists and locals alike.

Robert deFreitas | Santa Cruz

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].