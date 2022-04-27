secure document shredding

.Letter to the Editor: Too Compromising

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Homeless
Workers with the City of Santa Cruz help residents of a temporary campsite for homeless people prepare to vacate the site at Depot Park. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula
In her letter to the editor, (GT, 4/13), city councilmember and supervisor hopeful Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson opines that she, and the rest of the moderate majority on city council, “have embarked on an ambitious effort to find effective responses to homelessness that emphasize balancing accountability, management and response to truly address the problems.” As community members (including UCSF vehicular homelessness researcher Graham Pruss, Ph.D) have repeatedly told Kalantari-Johnson, the science disagrees with her policy prescriptions. Though she may personally consider the linking of services to criminalization “innovative” or balancing “accountability and management,” this strategy is neither new nor effective. In “compromising” with, rather than educating, those who hold bigoted views about homeless people, Kalantari-Johnson’s policies become embedded with racism, classism, ableism and queerphobia, leading to an overburdening of already marginalized people and cementing new systemic inequities into law. Kalantari-Johnson claims that OVO and CSSO have already led to more people being housed, fewer large encampments, fewer vehicles overnight on city streets and a restoration of San Lorenzo Park. This is not at all congruent with what we have seen and we ask that the council member make her data available to the public. Services without threat of criminalization is not only possible, moral and just, it is also the most data-informed, evidence-based and effective policy prescription for serving the interests of both the unhoused and housed alike. That is why Santa Cruz Cares will be continuing the appeal process, sending the coastal permit decision for OVO to the Coastal Commission.

SANTA CRUZ CARES ORGANIZING COMMITTEE | SANTA CRUZ

This letter does not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].

